Cagliari president Giulini denies racist abuse claims

By
Moise Kean
Abuse directed at Moise Kean was not racist, according to Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini.

Sardinia (Italy), April 3: Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini said any abuse aimed at Juventus forward Moise Kean on Tuesday was not racist.

Kean, 19, celebrated in front of the Cagliari fans after sealing Juve's 2-0 victory in the 85th minute in the Serie A.

But Giulini claimed the club's fans would have reacted the same way had Kean's club and Italy team-mate Federico Bernardeschi scored.

"If Bernardeschi had celebrated like that, the same thing would have happened," he told Sky Sport Italia.

Giulini, whose team are 13th in the table, said he heard no racist abuse during the encounter.

"All I heard were whistles and jeers, but if you with your microphones picked up a few isolated racist insults, then of course those were wrong," he said.

"But there's no need to be self-righteous about it and cast a shadow over the entire Cagliari fanbase or the club."

The in-form Kean scored for the fourth straight game for club and country as Juve moved 18 points clear at the top of the table.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
