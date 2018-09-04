Cahill's farewell match on November 20

Bengaluru, September 4: Tim Cahill will pull on the Socceroos jersey for a final time when Australia host Lebanon in an international friendly at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on November 20.
Cahill, who is Australia's all-time top scorer with 50 goals from 107 appearances, had called time on his international career after the 2018 World Cuo in Russia where the Socceroos crashed out in the group stage without a victory.
The Lebanon friendly is part of Australia's preparations to defend their AFC Asian Cup crown in January, 2019, and the Football Federation Australia (FFA) decided to give Cahill the chance to bid farewell to his home crowd.
.@Tim_Cahill is set represent the @Socceroos one more time against Lebanon in Sydney!
More details and how to buy your tickets here:
"Tim's contribution to football and the Socceroos especially over the past 14 years has been immense," said FFA chief David Gallop.
"When Tim made the decision to retire from international football we swiftly began discussions internally, and with him and his management team, regarding how FFA could provide Tim with an appropriate send-off on home soil."
CONFIRMED: Australia will have the chance to farewell our greatest #Socceroo, @Tim_Cahill, when the @Socceroos play Lebanon at #ANZStadium on 20 Nov!
The 38-year-old last played for the Socceroos when he came off the bench for their final group game against Peru at the Russia World Cup.
He said he was humbled to be given the chance to play one more time on home soil.
Thank you so much to the FFA and @Socceroos for letting me have the chance to say farewell to my international career November 20th against Lebanon at the @ANZStadium .I played every game like it was going to be my last and I'm grateful to get one more chance to wear the badge.
"It's going to be incredibly special to represent my country for the final time and I can't wait to say thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my career," he said."
Born in Sydney to a Samoan mother, Cahill started his international career playing for Western Samoa Under-20s and only became a Socceroo in 2004 after an intense lobbying campaign to world body FIFA.
Two years later in Germany, he became the first Australian to net a goal at the World Cup, going to score in two further tournaments in 2010 and 2014.
Cahill spent 14 years in England with Millwall and top-flight outfit Everton, scoring more than 100 goals, before stints in the United States and China. He recently signed for Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC.
Though it will a farewell match for Cahill, Australi'a scoach Graham Arnold said they will be treating it "exceptionally seriously" with the AFC Asian Cup looming large.
"Tim has made many sacrifices to play for his country and deserves a final bow in front of Australian fans in Australia," he added.
The AFC Asian Cup will be held from January 5 to February 1in the UAE.
