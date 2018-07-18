Tim Cahill, the Aussie legend who rose to become a mountain

Bengaluru, July 18: Australia's all-time leading scorer Tim Cahill, who called time on his international career on Tuesday, had been the Socceroos' go-to man.
For a team that was struggling to come to terms with the exit of Mark Viduka, Harry Kewell and Lucas Neill, Cahill's presence had lend a semblance of stability to the Socceroos and he formed a link between the old guard and the 'generation next'.
The 38-year-old has many first to his credit - the country's first scorer in the World Cup, the first player to don 100 caps and the first to 50 goals among others.
As the talismanic striker hung up his boots after four successive World Cup campaigns, he will go down as the Socceroos' greatest player ever, having scored 50 goals in 107 appearances.
What stood out during Cahill's international career was his uncanny ability to find space in the box and on many occasions he had delivered when it mattered the most for Socceroos - the equaliser against Iraq in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Doha in 2012 and the famous bicycle kick against China in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinal in Brisbane to name a few. Can anybody forget his stunning volley against the Netherlands in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil?
The most recent "Cometh the hour, cometh Tim Cahill'' moment came in the FIFA World Cup intercontinental play-off tie against Syria in October in Sydney.
With the opening leg play-off level at 1-1 and having conceded an early goal in the return leg, Australia had their backs to the wall. But like he has done on many previous occasions, Cahill turned his team's saviour once again - first netting the equaliser in the 13th minute and then the winner in the extra time, also his 50th international goal.
In Russia 2018, a lot of eyebrows were raised when Cahill was picked ahead of in-form Hibernian striker Jamie Maclaren as the Australian selectors could not overlook his experience and his ability to raise the game in crunch situations.
Unfortunately, it turned out to be a frustrating campaign for Cahill as he was left out of the first two matches against France and Denmark and though he came as a second half substitute against Peru after they were trailing 0-2, the match was as good as over.
After a failed Russian campaign, Cahill's retirement was expected. "Today's the day that I'm officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos. No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country.
"Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge," Cahill announced the decision through 280 words on his official Twitter account.
The former Melbourne City striker also had a stellar club career and is perhaps best known for his time at Everton, where he spent eight seasons and became one of the Premier League's most dangerous goal-scorers.
Born in Sydney to a Samoan mother, Cahill is known for his prodigious leap and trademark goal celebration, when he uses the corner flag as a punching bag.
He also had stints with China's Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown and Major Soccer League outfit New York Red Bulls.
But it was no secret that he was a different player altogether when he was wearing the national colours.
The passion that he showed and the words that he spoke when he was handed the captain's armband for the first time during the AFC Asian Cup at home 2015 underlines that.
With regular skipper Mile Jedinak ruled out due to injury, Cahill was given the privilege to lead the side against Oman at Sydney, a decision which was announced in the pre-event press conference which I remember fondly.
"It's a great responsibility. I'll make sure that I deliver. I love playing for Australia. In my home town, in front of my family and fans, it's very special. With me, not a lot of emotion comes into it when I cross the white line," Cahill had said.
So, what are his future plans? Will he continue his club career with English second division club Millwall? Will he take up a coaching career or even a lucrative television pundit role? That's for another day and now we can doff our hats to the greatest Socceroos player.
