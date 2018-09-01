Football

ISL transfer news: Socceroos great Cahill joins Jamshedpur FC

Posted By:
Tim Cahill
The deal is done! Tim Cahill has joined Jamshedpur FC.

Bengaluru, September 1: It's official! Tim Cahill has joined Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC.

It may be recalled that quoting club sources, many media outlets including myKhel.com had reported earlier that the Socceroos great was close to signing a deal with the Jamshedpur-based club, who made their ISL debut last season.

The 38-year-old, who is Australia's all-time scorer with 50 goals from 107 appearances had called time on his 14-year international career after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.

Cahill, the former Melbourne City striker has had a stellar club career and is perhaps best known for his time at Everton, where he spent eight seasons and became one of the Premier League's most dangerous goal-scorers.

He also had stints with China's Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown and Major Soccer League (MLS) outfit New York Red Bulls.

But the Socceroos great struggled for playing time at club level last year and left A-League side Melbourne City in December to return to Millwall - where he first came to prominence 20 years ago - before being released by the Championship club.

"I'm excited to announce that I'm signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. I've been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve," Cahill tweeted.

"I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play football," he added.

Jamshedpur FC did not specify specific details of the contract that the former Everton player had signed.

The hard-working forward will join up with Spaniard Cesar Ferrando's team in their pre-season training camp at Madrid.

Jamshedpur, who were formed 14 months ago and joined the ISL as part of its expansion to 10 teams last season, struggled in front of goal and were fifth in their maiden campaign.

The fifth season of India's top flight gets underway on September 29.

Cahill's signing could provide a much-needed boost to the club, which scored the ISL's second lowest amount of goals in the 2017-18 season.

Cahill becomes the second big marquee name from Down Under to ply his trade in the cash-rich league after Alessandro Del Piero, who had played for Delhi Dynamos in the inaugural season in 2013-14.

Andrew Barisic (Kerala Blasters) and Tolgay Ozbey (Goa FC) are some of the other Australians to have figured in ISL, while the current runners-up Bengaluru FC have Erik Paartalu in their ranks.

(With inputs from Agencies)

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 18:36 [IST]
