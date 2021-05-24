Football
Captain Sergio Ramos left out of Spain's Euros squad

Real Madrid have too often not been able to count on Sergio Ramos this season, and he will not go to the Euros.

Bengaluru, May 24: Spain captain Sergio Ramos has not been included in Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad after an injury-troubled 2020-21 season.

Ramos who led Spain to back-to-back Euro triumphs in 2008 and 2012 had won the last of his 180 caps in March.

But his 2020-21 season at Real Madrid has been blighted by injuries with several absences restricting the 35-year-old to just 15 La Liga appearances this season.

Real Madrid captain Ramos tests positive for coronavirus

His streak of bad luck continued last month as Real Madrid revealed the experienced centre-back had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets has been named captain in Ramos' absence.

Spain have been drawn in Group E alongside Sweden, Poland and Slovakia for this year's tournament, which had to be pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2010 World Cup-winner missed a total of 35 games across all competitions during Real's latest season, having been laid low with a string of niggling injuries and COVID-19.

It will be for the first time since Euro 2004, that Ramos is missing an international tournament for Spain.

(With Omnisport inputs)

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 16:00 [IST]
