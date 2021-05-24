Captain Sergio Ramos left out of Spain's Euros squad

Bengaluru, May 24: Spain captain Sergio Ramos has not been included in Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad after an injury-troubled 2020-21 season.
Ramos who led Spain to back-to-back Euro triumphs in 2008 and 2012 had won the last of his 180 caps in March.
But his 2020-21 season at Real Madrid has been blighted by injuries with several absences restricting the 35-year-old to just 15 La Liga appearances this season.
His streak of bad luck continued last month as Real Madrid revealed the experienced centre-back had contracted the COVID-19 virus.
Barcelona's Sergio Busquets has been named captain in Ramos' absence.
Spain have been drawn in Group E alongside Sweden, Poland and Slovakia for this year's tournament, which had to be pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2010 World Cup-winner missed a total of 35 games across all competitions during Real's latest season, having been laid low with a string of niggling injuries and COVID-19.
It will be for the first time since Euro 2004, that Ramos is missing an international tournament for Spain.
