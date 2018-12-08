Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Catalan capital derby headlines action-packed La Liga weekend

By
Its been 11 years since Espanyol beat Barça in front of their own fans
It's been 11 years since Espanyol beat Barça in front of their own fans

Bengaluru, December 8: The Catalan capital derby headlines this weekend's La Liga Matchday 15 schedule, with current table-toppers Barcelona travelling to neighbours Espanyol in a schedule packed with neighbourly and historic rivalries.

It's been 11 years since Espanyol beat Barça in front of their own fans.

That happened when when current blaugrana captain Lionel Messi was still establishing himself in the first team, but Los Periquitos have only lost once so far this season at their RCDE Stadium.

La Liga fixtures | Results | Points table

Extra edge

Extra edge

An extra edge to Saturday's game is added by blaugrana coach Ernesto Valverde having played for and coached both clubs.

Espanyol coach Rubi, meanwhile, was on the coaching staff at the Camp Nou during the 2013-14 season.

Historic clash

Historic clash

Saturday's action begins elsewhere in the capital with third-placed Atletico Madrid hosting fourth-placed Alaves. It's likely to be a tight affair as the team from Vitoria have drawn two of their last three games, while Antoine Griezmann and company are unbeaten at the Wanda Metropolitano this term.

Next comes another historic clash as Valencia face Sevilla in a game always humming with rivalry between Spain's third and fourth biggest cities. Valencia's inconsistent start means getting a victory to make up ground in the table is even more important than usual, while second-placed Sevilla will know that another three points would put them temporarily back top of the La Liga standings.

Welcome back

Welcome back

Villarreal host Celta Vigo later on Saturday afternoon with both clubs still in the bottom half but showing recent signs of improving form. The Yellow Submarine have also scored nine goals in their last two games against Celta at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Two of La Liga's most in-form sides meet in Sunday's game, with Eibar looking for a third straight win in front of their fans at Ipurua and visitors Levante unbeaten in their last four games on their travels.

Next up are bottom side Huesca, badly in need of a boost, who welcome Real Madrid and newly crowned 2018 Ballon D'Or winner Luka Modric to El Alcoraz for the first time ever in La Liga. Los Blancos have already been beaten on trips north to Eibar and Alaves this season, so will be out to avoid a nasty surprise.

Tough debut

Tough debut

Two teams looking to return to the top half of the table then meet at Anoeta, as a Real Sociedad team starting to click host a Real Valladolid side aiming for a first win in six La Liga games.

Sunday's final fixture has Rayo Vallecano travelling south to visit Real Betis in a fixture which usually promises goals: both of Rayo's last visits to the Benito Villamarin have ended in 2-2 draws.

To round of the matchday, Monday brings a first game as Athletic Club coach for former Los Leones player Gaizka Garitano. It's a tough debut: the visitors to Bilbao are a Girona side unbeaten away from home in LaLiga this season, with current Pichichi topscorer Cristhian Stuani in flying form (11 goals).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pant equals Dhoni's record
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue