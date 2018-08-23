Football

Ex-CBF president Marin given four-year jail term

Jose Maria Marin
Jose Maria Marin was found to have taken bribes in exchange for the media and marketing rights

Zurich, August 23: Former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Jose Maria Marin has been sentenced to four years in prison for racketeering and corruption offences.

Marin, 86, is the first person to be imprisoned as the result of the US investigation into corruption at world football's governing body FIFA.

He was found to have taken bribes in exchange for the media and marketing rights to various tournaments, including the Copa America.

Judge Pamela Chen described Marin as "wantonly greedy" in sentencing the former CBF president, who was arrested in Zurich in May 2015.

Marin was convicted in a Brooklyn court alongside former CONMEBOL head Juan Angel Napout, who will be sentenced at a later date.

Along with the four-year sentence, Marin was ordered to pay a $1.2million fine and $3.3million in forfeiture.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 1:40 [IST]
