Football Celtic's Brendan Rodgers Insists Team Should Not Panic Despite Latest Defeat To Hearts Brendan Rodgers reassures Celtic fans that there is no need to panic following an eight-point gap after a defeat to Hearts. He stresses the importance of consistency as the season progresses. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Celtic's manager, Brendan Rodgers, remains calm despite his team trailing Hearts by eight points following a 3-1 loss. An own goal by Dane Murray initially put Celtic behind, but Callum McGregor quickly equalised. However, Hearts regained the lead with Alexandros Kyziridis' free-kick and sealed their win through Lawrence Shankland's penalty after Murray's foul on Claudio Braga.

Rodgers is optimistic about Celtic's chances of closing the gap with many matches still to play. He emphasises the importance of regaining consistency and quality in their performances. "There's still so many points to play for," he told BBC Scotland. "It's only nine games in. Obviously, being eight points behind is not what we would want."

Hearts have not been this far ahead since 2005-06 under Craig Burley when they finished second. This result boosts their hopes for a first Scottish league title since 1960. Head coach Derek McInnes is pleased with the team's performance but acknowledges it's early days. "We've got a good thing going at the minute, but it's only three points," said McInnes.

McInnes stresses the importance of maintaining their winning momentum and highlights the technical skills within his squad. He notes that both seasoned players and new signings are eager to prove themselves on the field. The coach believes that after two rounds of fixtures, teams usually get a clearer picture of their standing.

Despite the setback, Rodgers remains focused on improving Celtic's form as they aim to bounce back in upcoming matches. The manager is confident that with time and effort, his team can overcome this early-season challenge and compete strongly for the title once more.