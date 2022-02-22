Champions League 2021-22, Round-of-16 Matches: Preview, Kick Off Time, Telecast, Live streaming info

Bengaluru, February 22: High-voltage contests continues as the stage is set for the second-match weekend of the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 which features some high-octane clashes including Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United and Villarreal vs Juventus.
After a host of brilliant performances from PSG, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern, and Salzburg in matchweek, the next set of eight teams will look to put on a similar show as the Champions League Round-of-16 first leg continues.
While champions Chelsea will look to maintain their winning streak across tournaments against Lille, Ronaldo's Manchester United will try to hold an edge over Atletico Madrid in their next clash.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES | RESULTS
The first leg of the Round-of-16 battles of the Champions League will also see Villarreal welcome Juventus to their home ground as they look to extend their Europa League success.
Benfica will also face Ajax as the first leg of the UCL round of 16 concludes.
Here's a quick look at what is at stake in all the four matches.
Though Chelsea were only runners-up in their group, progress was fairly straightforward for Thomas Tuchel's holders with their three home games all ending in victories and clean sheets. Lille, by contrast, had to wait until the final match to qualify with their 3-1 success at Wolfsburg sealing their Round-of-16 place and a 2-1 triumph at Sevilla on Matchday 4 pivotal to their ascent to the Group G.
Neither side has particularly impressed domestically this season, but the Champions League anthem has stirred something inside both teams. Villarreal saved their best until last in the group stage with a 3-2 victory at Atalanta sealing their progress while Juventus took the opposite path, qualifying by winning their first four matches.
These European heavyweights' only previous meeting came in the 1991-92 European Cup Winners' Cup, Alex Ferguson's side never recovering after losing the first leg 0-3 in Madrid. Under Ralf Rangnick, they will look to avoid a similar blow as they visit Diego Simeone's side. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in ten European meetings with Atlético.
Two-time European champions Benfica are taking on four-time holders Ajax for a quarterfinal place. The sides last met in the 2018-19 group stage, drawing 1-1 in Lisbon after Ajax won the Amsterdam leg 1-0. The Dutch side also eliminated the Eagles in the quarterfinals en route to the 1969 European Cup final, and the semifinals as they went on to win the 1972 edition.
Where to watch Champions League in India
Recognising the pulse of India's football fans, Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the tournament, will telecast key battles of the UEFA Champions League in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Marquee matches like Chelsea vs Lille and Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United will also be available with language commentary on SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi and SONY TEN 4 channels in Tamil & Telugu.
Former Indian footballer Karan Sawhney along with Siddharth Pandey will be part of the Hindi commentary panel for the round of 16 - 1st leg of the league.
Former Indian footballer Vijay Karthikeyan and Sudhir Srinivasan will form the Tamil commentary panel, while Sandeep Kumar and E.S. Shyam will be a part of the Telugu commentary panel.
Wednesday, February 23, 1.30 am
Chelsea vs Lille
Live on: SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu)
Villarreal vs Juventus
Live on: SONY TEN 1 (English)
Thursday, February 24, 1.30am
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Live on: SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu).
Benfica vs Ajax
Live on: SONY TEN 1 (English)
Live streaming on: SONY LIV
(Source: UEFA/Sony Sports Network)