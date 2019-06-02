Football

Living the dream! - Liverpool players celebrate Champions League triumph

By Opta
Mohamed Salah

London, June 2: Celebrations are up and running for Liverpool after they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.

Mohamed Salah's second-minute penalty put the Reds ahead in Madrid, with Divock Origi coming off the bench to seal victory late on.

Salah on the spot as Reds seal Champions League glory

Liverpool's sixth European Cup goes some way to making up for last year's loss to Real Madrid in the final in Kiev.

The players are now heading back to Liverpool to celebrate with the club's fans but took time to mark their success on social media.

Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
