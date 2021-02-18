Champions League review: Juventus fall to a relentless Porto

Chennai, February 18: It was a night to forget for Juventus at the Estadio do Dragao as goals in the opening minute of either half propelled FC Porto to their first-ever win over the Serie A giants in the UEFA Champions League's round-of-16 tie.
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Mousa Marega gave Porto the advantage, going into the second leg scheduled to take place next month.
Andrea Pirlo’s side were very poor on the night but have the away goal, courtesy of a Federico Chiesa finish in the 82nd minute.
The game ended in a controversial way as the Old Lady felt they were denied a clear penalty in the final moments of the game when Cristiano Ronaldo controlled the ball excellently inside the box, only to be brought down by Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi.
The referee checked with the VAR but ultimately ruled out the play and blew the final whistle to the disgust of Ronaldo.
Porto 2-1 Juventus: Chiesa gives lacklustre Bianconeri hope
The Old Lady got off to the worst start possible when Taremi anticipated Rodrigo Bentancur's pass back to Wojciech Szczesny and slid in to shoot past the goalkeeper from close range, giving Porto the lead just 63sec into play.
Juventus captain, Giorgio Chiellini limped off with an injury in the 34th minute and things got worse for the Italian outfit.
The second half made things even worse as the Italian champions conceded the second of the night just 19sec after the referee blew the whistle as Marega put the ball in the back of the net after an impressive move from the Portuguese side.
Chiesa gave the Italian champions some hope as he fired home a precious away goal with eight minutes remaining in the game.
Ronaldo, the competition's all-time top scorer, was largely kept quiet on his return to his home country.
Pirlo was left frustrated that his side gifted Porto an early lead and said it immediately changed the tempo of his side.