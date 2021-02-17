Champions League review: PSG have one foot in the quarterfinals

Chennai, February 17: It was a night to forget for Barcelona at home as Paris Saint-Germain made a statement of intent in the first leg of their round-of-16 UEFA Champions League tie as they humiliated the Catalans 1-4 to put one foot in the quarterfinals.
Kylian Mbappe did the star turn for PSG as he scored a hat-trick, the first time a player had done it against Barcelona in the knockout stages of Europe's premier competition.
The defeat now means that Barcelona have now lost consecutive games at the Camp Nou after they lost to Juventus in the final matchday of the group stage back in December that left them qualifying Group H runners.
Barcelona 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Mbappe hat-trick leaves Barca requiring another 'Remontada'
Barcelona were disappointing and were overrun by PSG’s brilliant front three at the Camp Nou.
The man-oriented scheme left gaps in the midfield and led to fatal spaces opening up on the wings which Dembélé and Antoine Griezmann were arguably not suitable to cover in these roles.
Sergino Dest had a very difficult time defending Mbappe on the flanks as the number 7 made some brilliant runs in behind, which the American had a very hard time catching up to.
Barçelona tried to make substitutions to become more attacking, but that only made them more open to PSG counter attacks.
For PSG, it was an impressive performance, led by Verratti’s playmaking and Gueye and Paredes’ brilliant ball holding in the middle of the park and Mbappé’s lethal finishing in front of the goal.
Defensively they were solid, and they were able to make the key movements against Barcelona’s frail back line to get the opening two goals.
Maurico Pochettino made a brilliant switch at half time as he removed Gueye and replaced him with the similar styled Ander Herrera.
There was leaked footage of Barcelona’s Gerard Pique and Griezmann having an exchange of words, midway through the game, only for Clement Lenglet to intervene calm the duo down.