Champions League review: PSV beat BATE in thriller, Benfica held at home

Posted By: OPTA
Hirving Lozano scored PSVs second goal
Hirving Lozano scored PSV's second goal

Amsterdam, August 22: PSV hold the advantage in their Champions League play-off following a thrilling 3-2 victory at BATE that was sealed by an 89th-minute header from substitute Donyell Malen.

PAOK held Benfica to a 1-1 draw in Lisbon while the first leg between Red Star Belgrade and Red Bull Salzburg ended goalless in Serbia as they battle to secure a place in the group stage of the competition.

BATE took a surprise lead in just the ninth minute of Tuesday's tie at Borisov Arena when Jasse Tuominen turned a low cross from Aleksandar Filipovic through the legs of Netherlands goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.

The Eredivisie side were level before the break when referee Felix Zwayer gave a penalty for a handball by Nemanja Milunovic, Gaston Pereiro drilling home the penalty despite Denis Scherbitski diving the right way.

And the comeback was seemingly complete in the 62nd minute, Hirving Lozano collecting a pass from captain Luuk de Jong and bending home a delightful curling effort from 25 yards.

BATE had other ideas, however, 37-year-old Alyaksandr Hleb firing in a volley in the 88th minute that looked certain to have left the match finely balanced ahead of next week's concluding leg.

But PSV decisively retook the lead just a minute later to spark joyous celebrations, Malen rising highest in the box to crash a header from Angelino's cross past a helpless Scherbitski.

Pizzi's penalty in first-half stoppage time at the Estadio da Luz gave Benfica the lead against PAOK, but the Greek side scored a potentially vital away goal in the 76th minute through Amr Warda.

And Red Star Belgrade have a tough task to reach the group stage of the Champions League for the first time after they failed to break down Red Bull Salzburg in their home leg.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 3:10 [IST]
