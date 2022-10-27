Champions League wrap: Barcelona, Atletico make early exit; Tottenham made to wait, Liverpool, Inter advance

Inter 4 Viktoria Plzen 0
Earlier, Inter confirmed their place in the knockout stages after cruising to an Edin Dzeko-led 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen. Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave them the breakthrough before Dzeko ensured it was effectively game over - for Plzen and Barcelona - by half-time.
A clinical Dzeko finish just past the hour was then added to by a late Romelu Lukaku strike on his return from injury as Inter eased into the next round.
Atletico 2 Leverkusen 2
Yannick Carrasco missed a last-gasp penalty as Atletico Madrid crashed out following a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, who were also eliminated. Requiring victory to maintain any hopes of progressing from Group B, Diego Simeone's side twice came from behind as Carrasco and Rodrigo de Paul cancelled out efforts from Moussa Diaby and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
There was late drama at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Clement Turpin had initially blown the full-time whistle before VAR penalised Piero Hincapie for handball in the box. However, Carrasco was denied by Lukas Hradecky as Atletico bowed out at the group stage for the first time in five years.
Tottenham 1 Sporting CP 1
Meanwhile at Tottenham, Kane looked to have sealed Spurs' progression from Group B when he fired past Antonio Adan from close range at the last, but a VAR review controversially ruled the striker to have been offside.
Marcus Edwards - who came through Spurs' youth system before moving to Portugal - had earlier handed Sporting a deserved lead, which was cancelled out by Rodrigo Bentancur's header.
Ajax 0 Liverpool 3
Mohamed Salah continued his scoring run as Liverpool sealed their place in the knockout stages with a 3-0 triumph at Ajax.
Salah scored his sixth goal in his last four Champions League games with a 42nd-minute opener, before Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott added quickfire second-half finishes to seal victory.