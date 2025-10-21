Which Global Stars have come to India as Al Nassr arrive in Goa without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Football Chelsea Aims For Fourth Straight Win Against Struggling Ajax In Champions League Clash Chelsea seeks to extend their winning streak to four matches against Ajax, who are struggling in the Champions League. Key player insights and match predictions highlight Chelsea's strong position. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 13:06 [IST]

Chelsea's recent form has seen a significant improvement, with three consecutive victories lifting spirits at Stamford Bridge. This resurgence comes after a challenging period marked by losses to Manchester United and Brighton in the Premier League and a Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. As they prepare to face Ajax on Wednesday, Chelsea aims to capitalise on their momentum and improve their standing in the Champions League.

The Opta supercomputer predicts Chelsea as strong favourites against Ajax, assigning them a 72.5% chance of victory based on 10,000 simulations. Ajax's chances are considerably lower at 11.7%. Chelsea is also projected to reach the last 16 in 79% of scenarios, while Ajax struggles with only a 2.7% chance of advancing that far.

Ajax has faced difficulties in European competitions recently, sitting 35th out of 36 teams after two consecutive defeats. Their last win against an English team was in April 2019 against Tottenham. Since then, they have failed to score in their last five matches against English clubs, highlighting their current struggles.

John Heitinga's tenure as Ajax coach has been challenging both domestically and internationally. A recent loss to AZ Alkmaar left them fourth in the Eredivisie, nine points behind the leaders. In the Champions League, defeats to Inter and Marseille have put their knockout stage hopes in jeopardy.

Heitinga could face an unwanted record if Ajax loses again on Wednesday, becoming the first person to lose his first three Champions League games as both player and manager with one club. Ajax is currently on a five-match losing streak in major European competitions.

Key Players to Watch

For Chelsea, Moises Caicedo is expected to play a crucial role in midfield. He has made nine tackles in this season's Champions League, ranking among the top players for this statistic. His performance will be vital regardless of Enzo Fernandez's availability due to injury concerns.

On the other hand, Wout Weghorst stands out for Ajax with five goals in eight Eredivisie appearances this season. Known for his aerial prowess, Weghorst could exploit Chelsea's defensive vulnerabilities due to injuries to key centre-backs Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile.

Youthful Energy at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's youthful squad continues to impress under Enzo Maresca's guidance. Their recent win over Nottingham Forest featured goals from young talents like Josh Acheampong and Pedro Neto. The team has not fielded any players over 30 years old in their last three Champions League games.

Despite injuries depleting forward options, Chelsea remains optimistic about contributions from young players like Estevao and Alejandro Garnacho. Joao Pedro will miss the upcoming match due to suspension but previously scored against Ajax while playing for Brighton.

As Chelsea prepares for their clash with Ajax, they aim to maintain their winning streak and strengthen their position in European competitions. With both teams relying heavily on youth talent, this encounter promises an exciting display of emerging football stars on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.