Chelsea Cancels Nicolas Jackson's Loan Move To Bayern Munich Amid Injury Concerns
Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Chelsea's decision to halt Nicolas Jackson's transfer to Bayern Munich has been confirmed by Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl. Jackson was on the verge of joining the Bundesliga team on loan, having already arrived in Munich for a medical examination. However, Chelsea decided to retain him after Liam Delap sustained a hamstring injury during their Premier League match against Fulham.

Jackson's potential move was disrupted despite an agreement being reached between the clubs. Eberl explained to Sky Germany that Chelsea requested Jackson's return after initially granting permission for his medical. "Chelsea have informed us that they want the player back after we reached an agreement yesterday and [permission] to conduct a medical. Now the situation is that the boy is in Munich and we have to send him back. That’s the current state of affairs, but I can’t look into the future," he stated.

Since joining Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023, Jackson has netted 30 goals in 81 appearances across all competitions. Despite this impressive tally, he has slightly underperformed compared to his expected goals of 36.6 during this period. On average, Jackson scores every 202 minutes, showcasing his potential as a valuable asset for any team.

Diomansy Kamara, Jackson's agent and a former Fulham striker, shared his thoughts on social media regarding the situation. He cryptically posted, "The plane doesn’t go backwards... Munich," hinting at the unexpected turn of events surrounding Jackson's transfer.

The decision to keep Jackson at Stamford Bridge comes as Chelsea reassesses their attacking options following Delap's injury. With Joao Pedro also recently joining the squad, competition for forward positions remains fierce.

As things stand, Jackson will remain with Chelsea for now, although future developments could change this scenario. The club may reconsider its stance once Delap recovers or if other circumstances arise that necessitate revisiting transfer options.