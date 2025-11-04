When will Lionel Messi come to Kerala with Argentina? Minister provides New Date

Football Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah Emphasises Enjoyment In Champions League Challenge Against Qarabag Trevoh Chalobah urges Chelsea to embrace their Champions League campaign as they prepare for a challenging match against Qarabag. With recent successes, the team aims to maintain momentum and demonstrate their capabilities on the European stage. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah emphasises the importance of savouring their Champions League journey after securing a spot in the competition last season. The Blues clinched their place among Europe's top teams by defeating Nottingham Forest on the final day of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Enzo Maresca's squad has won two out of three Champions League matches this season, with a loss to Bayern Munich in their opening game.

Chalobah insists Chelsea must seize the opportunity and enjoy their Champions League experience, including their upcoming match against Qarabag. "We played well against Bayern, the scoreline didn’t show that, but that’s the level we want to be at," Chalobah mentioned on the club website. He acknowledged the challenge but stressed that Chelsea is determined to embrace this chance fully.

Chelsea faces Qarabag next, aiming to maintain their strong performance in international competitions under Maresca. Including the Club World Cup, Chelsea has triumphed in 20 out of 23 international matches (excluding qualifiers), scoring in each game and averaging 2.9 goals per match. Chalobah highlights that every game presents a challenge, especially against teams like Qarabag who have earned their place in the Champions League.

Qarabag recently defeated FC Copenhagen 2-0 at home and aims for consecutive home victories in major European competitions for the first time this season. Maresca cautions his team not to underestimate Qarabag, particularly when playing away from home. "It is going to be a tough game for different reasons as a team they are very good," he stated.

Maresca acknowledges Qarabag's strengths, noting their victories over Benfica and Copenhagen and their intense playing style due to long-term management stability. He stresses that Chelsea must be prepared for a challenging match, especially given Qarabag's intensity at home. "They have worked with the same manager for many years," Maresca added.

Chalobah reiterates Chelsea's commitment to maintaining high standards in the Champions League. "The Champions League is where we want to be at Chelsea and this is where we want to stay - so we have to show the levels," he said. The team understands that each match requires readiness and resilience.

Chelsea aims to continue its successful run under Maresca while recognising the challenges ahead in Europe’s elite competition. With determination and focus, they hope to make a significant impact this season by embracing every opportunity presented by these prestigious matches.