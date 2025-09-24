From Football to Hockey to Pickleball: How Gallant Sports Is Championing India's Sporting Growth

Football Chelsea Overcomes First-Half Struggles To Beat Lincoln City 2-1 In EFL Cup Match In an exciting EFL Cup match, Chelsea came from behind to defeat Lincoln City 2-1. Tyrique George scored and assisted in a strong second-half performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Chelsea managed to overturn a deficit to secure a 2-1 victory against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup. Tyrique George played a pivotal role, scoring one goal and assisting another within two minutes in the second half. Initially, Chelsea struggled, failing to register any shots on target during the first half. Lincoln capitalised on this with Rob Street scoring in the 42nd minute.

After halftime, Chelsea's performance improved significantly. George seized a loose ball and scored from the edge of the box. Shortly after, he assisted Facundo Buonanotte, who skilfully navigated through defenders to score his first goal for Chelsea. This quick succession of goals turned the match in Chelsea's favour.

Lincoln had started strong at LNER Stadium, with Lewis Montsma hitting the post early on. Their efforts were rewarded when Ivan Varfolomieiev intercepted a poor free-kick from Chelsea, allowing Street to score. Despite their initial lead, Lincoln couldn't maintain their advantage against Chelsea's second-half resurgence.

Filip Jorgensen's unsteady goalkeeping nearly allowed Lincoln an equaliser. Freddie Draper also missed a chance by shooting wide. However, these opportunities were not enough for Lincoln to extend their cup run, which ended with this defeat.

Chelsea's progression marks their 26th win out of 27 EFL Cup ties against lower league teams since losing to Burnley in 2008-09. Despite their eventual success, manager Enzo Maresca was likely displeased with their first-half showing, where they managed only 0.37 expected goals compared to Lincoln’s 1.11.

In this encounter—their first since the 1910-11 season—Lincoln performed admirably but ultimately fell short due to Chelsea’s superior quality in the latter half of the match. The Blues finished with an expected goals tally of 2.15, highlighting their improved performance after halftime.

Chelsea now advances to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, continuing their strong record against lower league opponents in recent years.