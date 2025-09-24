English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Chelsea Overcomes First-Half Struggles To Beat Lincoln City 2-1 In EFL Cup Match

In an exciting EFL Cup match, Chelsea came from behind to defeat Lincoln City 2-1. Tyrique George scored and assisted in a strong second-half performance.

By

Chelsea managed to overturn a deficit to secure a 2-1 victory against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup. Tyrique George played a pivotal role, scoring one goal and assisting another within two minutes in the second half. Initially, Chelsea struggled, failing to register any shots on target during the first half. Lincoln capitalised on this with Rob Street scoring in the 42nd minute.

After halftime, Chelsea's performance improved significantly. George seized a loose ball and scored from the edge of the box. Shortly after, he assisted Facundo Buonanotte, who skilfully navigated through defenders to score his first goal for Chelsea. This quick succession of goals turned the match in Chelsea's favour.

Chelsea Defeats Lincoln City 2-1 in EFL Cup

Lincoln had started strong at LNER Stadium, with Lewis Montsma hitting the post early on. Their efforts were rewarded when Ivan Varfolomieiev intercepted a poor free-kick from Chelsea, allowing Street to score. Despite their initial lead, Lincoln couldn't maintain their advantage against Chelsea's second-half resurgence.

Filip Jorgensen's unsteady goalkeeping nearly allowed Lincoln an equaliser. Freddie Draper also missed a chance by shooting wide. However, these opportunities were not enough for Lincoln to extend their cup run, which ended with this defeat.

Chelsea's progression marks their 26th win out of 27 EFL Cup ties against lower league teams since losing to Burnley in 2008-09. Despite their eventual success, manager Enzo Maresca was likely displeased with their first-half showing, where they managed only 0.37 expected goals compared to Lincoln’s 1.11.

In this encounter—their first since the 1910-11 season—Lincoln performed admirably but ultimately fell short due to Chelsea’s superior quality in the latter half of the match. The Blues finished with an expected goals tally of 2.15, highlighting their improved performance after halftime.

Chelsea now advances to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, continuing their strong record against lower league opponents in recent years.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 2:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 24, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out