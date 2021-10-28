Chelsea, DreamSetGo unveil new partnership for Indian fans

Bengaluru, October 28: Premier League giants Chelsea Football Club have joined forces with DreamSetGo to become the first-ever official Indian fan experience partner, helping to bring Blues supporters in India closer to the club than ever before.
DreamSetGo is India's first premium bespoke sports travel and experiences platform and will now use our partnership to offer a range of unique experiences for Chelsea's fans in the country.
The partnership will provide Indian Blues supporters with increased access to VIP matchday hospitality at Stamford Bridge, private meet-and-greet sessions with club legends, VIP stadium tours, signed merchandise and exclusive chances to attend first-team training.
It brings me great pleasure to share that @DreamSetGo_Co have partnered exclusively in India with @ChelseaFC .— Aman (@av_footy) October 27, 2021
We are now the 'Official Indian Fan Experience Partner' of Chelsea FC.
Disclaimer: All our packages are only available to customers residing in India. pic.twitter.com/b2Y1c7bozd
DreamSetGo will also be offering an amazing experience specifically for younger Chelsea fans in India, with the chance to travel to our training ground in Cobham and take part in their own training sessions, led by experienced Chelsea Foundation coaches.
Meanwhile, companies in India will be able to make use of unique incentive trips and bespoke board meeting experiences at the home of the Blues, Stamford Bridge.
"We're proud to partner with DreamSetGo and bring Indian fans closer to the club through truly unique experiences," said Chelsea chief executive Guy Laurence.
"India is home to millions of Chelsea fans and we aim to leverage DreamSetGo's expertise to devise bespoke tours for the ever-growing fanbase in the region."
Founded in 2019, DreamSetGo curates premium, end-to-end, authentic sports travel packages across football, cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf, among other sports, and is part of India's leading sports technology company Dream Sports.
Monish Shah, co-founder and chief business officer at DreamSetGo, added, "We are thrilled to be the Official Indian Fan Experience Partner of Chelsea FC, one of the world's most famous football clubs.'
"This partnership marks our first with an English football club and we look forward to curating unforgettable experiences taking fans and travellers through the fascinating stories of the club.'