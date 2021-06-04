Chelsea exodus could see up to eleven players leave

Bengaluru, June 4: Chelsea were the biggest spender during the last summer transfer window but they are expected to be busy once again this summer as manager Thomas Tuchel hopes to put his own imprint on the squad. The German manager wants four new additions in the side with a striker, centre-back, centre midfield and wing-back.
But such choice could see as many as 11 of Chelsea's fringe players leaving the club this summer and here we have taken a look at some of them:
1. Emerson Palmieri
The Italian is left-back is the third choice at Chelsea behind Chilwell and Alonso and likely to be offloaded this summer. He was heavily linked with an exit last season as well and the rumours could surface again.
2. Fikayo Tomori
The English defender has had a successful loan spell at AC Milan last season and they are likely to avail a permanent deal this summer. A £24million move to AC Milan is being touted after his impressive five-month loan spell in Italy.
3. Tammy Abraham
Abraham has barely played at all in the second half of the season and clearly, Tuchel doesn't want him. The Blues are willing to cash on him this summer and willing to sell him for around £40m. Several Premier League clubs including West Ham, Newcastle United have shown interest in him.
4. Ross Barkley
The English midfielder too does not seem to be in the plans of Tuchel and he too expected to be sold after his loan spell at Aston Villa last season. Villa and Hammers both have shown interest so far.
5. Ruben Loftus-Cheek
The 25-year-old does not behold any future at Stamford Bridge and likely to move on after a couple of loan spells. Villa, Southampton, Everton have an interest in him.
6. Davide Zappacosta
The fullback still has one year left in his deal and likely to secure a permanent deal this summer. Italy are expected to be his potential destination.
7. Tiemoue Bakayoko
There appears to be little future at Stamford Bridge for the 26-year-old who has had loan spells in Milan, Monaco and Napoli recently. He has one year left in his deal and Chelsea reportedly value him around for £15million.
8. Michy Batshuayi
The Belgian striker is out of contract at the end of next season and Chelsea will definitely cash on him this summer after a couple of unsuccessful loan spells.
Apart from these lot, Danny Drinkwater, Baba Rahman, Kenedy, Conor Gallagher and Victor Moses also can leave the club on a permanent deal this summer while question marks remain over the future of Kurt Zouma, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.