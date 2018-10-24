Chelsea FC send scouts to watch 23-year-old Alessio Romagnoli in Milan derby

London, Oct 24: Chelsea are keeping tabs on AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli and reportedly have had scouts in place to watch his performance in Sunday's 1-0 Milan derby defeat to arch-rivals Inter.
The Blues have been recently linked with Italy international as Maurizio Sarri looks to add further defensive quality to his options.
To review the player further it is claimed that Chelsea sent scouts to analysis the defender last week and apparently they attained a positive result.
An injury-time winner from Mauro Icardi decided the match in favour of the Nerazzurri, however, the Milan captain, Romagnoli altogether pulled off a composed display throughout the game.
Enjoy watching Romagnoli defend. @rioferdy5 would appreciate this composure 👌 pic.twitter.com/W3GeMnMYkX— Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) October 21, 2018
It is not the first time Chelsea have shown interest on the defender. During both the 2016 and 2017 campaigns Antonio Conte reportedly then tried to land the centre-back, however, failed to secure a deal.
But with Chelsea on the verge of losing veteran Gary Cahill next summer as well youngster Andreas Christensen rumoured to leave the side for more regular minutes, it seems the Londoners have regenerated their interest on the player.
Chelsea are now ready to back Sarri in the upcoming transfer window in a bid to fire the Blues to the title and Romagnoli apparently is first in the list of targets. The defender is under contract until 2020, however, Milan could tempt to sell him for around £40million.
However, apart from Chelsea there are also said to be interest from league rivals Manchester United as well who also reportedly inquired about the defender.
Good news for @acmilan fans. 🙌— Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) October 18, 2018
Skipper, Alessio Romagnoli isn't interested in leaving the San Siro anytime soon.
#PureFootball #ForzaMilan #EarnTheirStripes pic.twitter.com/EQq7bNtae1
Although with all that being said the player recently addressed the speculations and effectively ruled out any departure in the foreseeable future. However, with Milan at the moment struggling to get Champions League football, an attraction to compete at the highest stage though still can tempt him away next Summer from Milan.