Chelsea in a spot over Courtois' move to Real with Leicester unwilling to sell Schmeichel

Bengaluru, August 4: Thibaut Courtois' alleged move to Real Madrid from Chelsea appears to be in jeopardy as the Blues are unable to find a replacement for him. Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was the prime target of Chelsea since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri but Leicester are not willing to sell him in this summer transfer window.
The development hurts Chelsea more than anyone as Courtois' contract is going to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season. With the Belgian goalkeeper yet to sign a contract extension and adamant on a move to Real Madrid, the Blues risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. So far, Courtois has not yet given any positive response on his contract extension as he is willing to live with his family in Madrid.
Courtois, Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi are all expected to return to training today. #CFC (Express)— ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) August 4, 2018
The Blues cannot afford to offload Courtois unless they find a good replacement this summer. However, Leicester have already lost the services of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City and are not ready to release another star in the same transfer window.
On the other hand, Courtois; agent has confirmed that the player wants to play for Real Madrid in the next season. But the Blues are not ready to accept this move as they are still unable to find a proper replacement for Courtois.
The club management of Chelsea will surely be disappointed with the attitude of Courtois. The Blues sold their star goalkeeper Petr Cech to London rivals Arsenal a few seasons ago to give Courtois a regular place in the starting line-up of Chelsea.
👕 111 matches— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) August 4, 2018
📛 54 clean sheets
🏆 1 #LaLiga title
🇧🇪 @thibautcourtois 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/5hz9PuDfaj
The 26-year-old Courtois developed himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup title sar far.
Courtois, who was recently honoured with the Golden Glove at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, will return to London at the moment to join the Blues in training.
In case he leaves, Chelsea have to quickly complete the signing of another goalkeeper in the remaining days as their back-up options - Willy Caballero and Robert Green - are not up to the mark.