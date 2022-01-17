Chelsea linked with Anderlecht sensation Sergio Gomez: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, January 17: After a strong start to the season, Chelsea's campaign has somewhat fumbled in recent months with the club now almost out of the Premier League title race.
One of the big reasons behind their downfall is their consistent injury issues. Following the injury to left-back Ben Chilwell, the club have lost rhythm at the back with Marcos Alonso struggling to perform consistently.
Ben Chilwell has been ruled out with an ACL injury for the rest of the season. As a result, the Blues now have started looking at options in the market to resolve the issues. As per rumours, Chelsea are now taking a keen interest in Anderlecht's left-sided player Sergio Gomez. The Spain Under-21 star has been outstanding for Vincent Kompany’s side this season and Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye.
Sergio Gomez's outstanding season so far
He started his career at Barcelona before joining Borussia Dortmund's academy, where he managed two appearances. The versatile Spaniard then joined Anderlecht from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and has thrived massively in his first breakthrough season under Vincent Company. He has managed six goals and 13 assists in 28 appearances already this campaign which suggests his massive worth in the Belgian club.
Playing Style
The youngster started his career as a midfielder. However, Kompany has changed his role into the full-back and it has made him more lethal. He has been used in the left and left wing-back roles both this season. He is outstanding going forward and magnificent in whipping in dangerous crosses with his deadly left foot.
Transfer link-up
Chelsea's interest in Gomez is understandable and considering their problem in the left-back position, a January enquiry from their end is pretty much expected. However, the Belgian side may not allow the youngster to leave at this stage with Kompany still looking to avail a European spot next summer. But Chelsea are expected to keep tabs on him regardless and could return with an offer in the summer. He could take Alonso's position in the squad who could leave the club in the next transfer window.