Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United monitoring defender Sebastian Walukiewicz: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Dec. 9: In a recent report, Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport has claimed Cagliari defender Sebastian Walukiewicz is the subject of interest from three of Premier League’s biggest clubs over a possible move in the future.
The 20-year-old Polish defender has been a stalwart presence at the back for the Serie A side since last year and consequently has caught the attention of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United as well.
His career so far
The young centre-back has been highly rated for several years after dazzling at the Under 20 World Championship two years ago. But he has become more of a household name since joining Serie A side Cagliari from Pogon Szczecin last year in January. He made a slow start to his new life. However after an impressive run of games in the heart of the Cagliari defence at the latter part, this year he is now one of the first names on the team-sheet having played every minute of Serie A action so far.
Playing Style
Standing at 6′ 2″ Walukiewicz has a towering presence inside his penalty box and is very strong in the air. His strong outlook also helps him to outmuscle the opposition to win the ball for his side. Having said that, he is subpar playing out of the backline.
Clubs linked
United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all monitoring Walukiewicz, but his recent renewal with Cagliari has put a January move out of the question. But all the sides are likely to monitor him for the future. At Chelsea, he could be a long term option of ageing Thiago Silva while Liverpool could also have a long-term solution for the heart of their defence. The same can be said about United who are lookout for a defender after Victor Lindelof's inconsistency and Eric Bailly's injury woes.
Transfer fee
The 20-year-old has recently signed a new contract with the side which ties him up until 2024. Consequently, it is understood that the Italian side is in no rush to sell him and would only consider an offer in the region of £54m. But at 20 years old the ceiling is the limit for Walukiewicz and investing in his potential could be a clever move by any of the above-mentioned clubs.