Chelsea looking at Kepa Arrizabalaga sale: Three clubs linked with him so far

Bengaluru, June 14: Chelsea are looking to offload their record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer as they close in on the signing of Chicago Fire's teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.
The 18-year-old was also of interest to Real Madrid but it looks as if the Blues have won the race for the young MLS star. He is likely to be the deputy of Edouard Mendy meaning, the forgotten star is likely to be handed an escape route.
Kepa's time at the club has been underwhelming for the £71.6 million they paid for him back in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao. He was inconsistent under Maurizio Sarri while Lampard completely sidelined him.
His morale however has been helped by the appointment of Thomas Tuchel who has given the 27-year-old chances when they have become available. But the keeper is reportedly pushing for an exit to secure more first-team football and the club are now likely to put him in the market for offers.
The 27-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract with the Blues and currently earns €8 million per year at Chelsea. But as per reports, he is even ready to take a pay cut to make the next move.
Here are the three sides that have taken a recent interest in him:
Lazio
Kepa has reportedly contacted former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in an attempt to seal an exit from Stamford Bridge. Lazio are in the market for a keeper after their failed move for Marco Carnesecchi. The Italian coach reportedly is inclined towards a move for Kepa and has made contact with his camp. However, it will remain to be seen, how much the Serie A side offer for the keeper.
Newcastle United
The Premier League side's name has also been linked in a couple of times in the transfer gossip. It is understood that Eddie Howe is looking for a better alternative to Martin Dubrvaka who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet. They were earlier linked with Manchester United's Dean Henderson. But that rumours have been squashed and Kepa could emerge as his alternative. The Premier League side however may look for a loan deal only.
Villareal
Geronimo Rulli could be sold by the Yellow submarines this summer after an inconsistent last season. Should they find a buyer for him, Emery could launch an offer for the troubled Chelsea star, as per some rumours.