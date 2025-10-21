Football Chelsea's Enzo Maresca Discusses Red Card Issues And Player Discipline Ahead Of Ajax Match Enzo Maresca acknowledges that Chelsea can improve in avoiding red cards but chooses not to punish players. The team prepares for a challenging match against Ajax. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Enzo Maresca acknowledges that both he and his Chelsea team need to work on avoiding red cards. The Blues have received red cards in four of their last six matches across all competitions, including a Champions League victory over Benfica. Maresca watched from the stands during their recent game against Nottingham Forest due to a touchline ban for his celebrations in Chelsea's late win against Liverpool.

Chelsea are set to face Ajax next, marking their third European encounter after meeting twice in the 2019-20 Champions League group stage. The Blues secured a 1-0 win in Amsterdam before drawing 4-4 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have lost only two of their last 12 Champions League games at home, both losses coming against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

The English club remains unbeaten in their last 12 group stage matches at Stamford Bridge (W8 D4) since losing to Valencia in September 2019. Maresca admitted some red cards were avoidable but chose not to penalise his players for these incidents. "For sure, it's something we can do better," said Maresca during a press conference before the Ajax game.

Maresca believes some red cards could have been avoided, specifically mentioning Malo Gusto's incident as unnecessary since the match was nearing its end. He explained that while opponents aim to remain aggressive and avoid conceding, improvements can be made. "Personally, I'm not that kind of manager to punish players," he stated. "I prefer to help them understand and then from there, do the right things."

Despite Ajax losing their last five major European competition matches (three in the Europa League last season and two Champions League games this season), Maresca anticipates a challenging match in London. "They always try to play their football," he remarked. "For sure, it will be a difficult game." Ajax is eager to demonstrate they can compete and win against Chelsea.

Maresca emphasised that Chelsea will strive for victory as well. He noted that Ajax has previously won this competition and aims to prove themselves capable of defeating Chelsea on their home turf. Both teams are determined to showcase their strengths and secure a positive result.