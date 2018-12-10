Chelsea ready to loan out flop striker

Kolkata, December 10: Premier League giants Chelsea are prepared to send misfit Alvaro Morata out on loan in January, according to reports in Spain.
The former Real Madrid forward has had an underwhelming 18 months at Chelsea since his big-money move from Real Madrid in 2017.
The Spain striker has scored just five league goals this season and been unable to command a regular place in the starting XI.
After a poor performance against Wolves in midweek, Morata was dropped from the Chelsea squad to face Manchester City.
It is reported that the decision to send Morata away has come from the club and not not the manager Maurizio Sarri who is still believed to have faith in the former Juventus star.
And it means Chelsea are likely to be in the market for another forward in the New Year.
Meanwhile, former Chelsea striker turned pundit Tony Cascarino believes his former club can’t wait for Morata to come good.
He was quoted as saying in the British press: “One thing you can’t do when you’re at a big club challenging for the Premier League and Champions League is wait for a player to come good.
“That’s the case with Morata. I think there have been moments when I’ve thought that’s the turning point for him (like against Crystal Palace), but now he’s gone back to how he was before.
“You have to be playing to a certain level that is making the difference for your team to win more games – if you don’t the team will suffer.
“At his previous clubs he’s had a history of being in and out of the team, that’s what happened at Real Madrid.
“Doing okay at big clubs is not good enough. I’ve been at big clubs and that’s what happens. If you do okay, they won’t keep you.
“Last season he had a number of one-on-ones and missed nearly every time.
“He’s good in the air and he’s quick enough on the turn – but is that good enough?
“He does two things in his game that I was always taught as a centre forward never to do.
“One was always get in front of your defender, don’t be standing behind him. He does that regularly – you’ve got to lead the line and be a springboard for the attack.
“And the second one is lazily standing behind people – the amount of times I’ve seen him do that is ridiculous.
“The two things are like a contradiction, where’s he standing offside and then he has to get onside to be back in play – which is a really weird thing to do.”