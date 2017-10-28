Chelsea set to make a move for Immobile

Bengaluru, October 28: Premier League champions Chelsea are set to make a move for Italian international Ciro Immobile in order to help rebuild the broken relationship with Antonio Conte.
The club and manager have fallen out after a poor summer in the transfer market was followed by an underwhelming start to their title defence and they are keen to turn it around.
It has led to rumours the Italian is ready to walk away with recently-axed Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti even tipped as a potential replacement.
However, according to the British media, Roman Abramovich is moving to try to bring in Immobile, who Conte believes would complement Alvaro Morata perfectly in attack.
Lazio president Claudio Lotito has already turned down a bid of around £62million from an unnamed Chinese Super League side. However, he would be likely to do business from upwards of £53m with Chelsea.
The Blues will not match the asking price, but they could offer squad players plus cash. Immobile would surely welcome the chance to work with Conte again, who was Juventus manager while he was in the youth team.
And his signature might make Conte stay for longer at Stamford Bridge given that he is a Conte favourite.
Lazio are mounting an unlikely title challenge this season, with 27-year-old Immobile playing the role of the leader from the front.
His brace earned a shock 2-1 win at Juventus — just a month after his hat-trick had helped the Biancocelesti beat AC Milan 4-1.
Lazio have ambitious plans and could use the money to bring in quality additions and bolster their squad as a whole.
Last season, they allowed star man Keita Balde to join Monaco, but have gone from strength-to-strength in his absence.
Italian players are always keen to play in London as they find the transition a seamless one and the presence of Conte makes things smoother.
Despite Immobile's incredible start to the season, which has seen him net 17 goals in all competitions, Chelsea are unlikely to face much competition for his signature.