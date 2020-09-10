Chelsea striker Batshuayi returns to Palace on loan after signing new deal

London, Sept. 10: Michy Batshuayi feels like he is returning "home" after re-joining Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea for a second time.
The Belgium international agreed a 12-month contract extension with Chelsea on Thursday, meaning he is under contract until 2022, before finalising a season-long switch to Selhurst Park.
Batshuayi scored six goals in 13 appearances for Roy Hodgson's side during his previous spell in south London in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.
And the 26-year-old, who has struggled to hold down a place in Chelsea's first team since joining in 2016, is hoping to have a similar impact at Palace this coming season.
"I had a lot of other clubs [interested] but my head is here, so everything is right and happy now," he told Palace's official website.
"I'm happy, the coach is happy, the team-mates are happy. So, let's get to work.
"I have a good relationship with the manager and he has confidence in me. He gave me the love and confidence and you just need that.
"He has good words to motivate a player and everyone knows him, he's a good coach. It's a pleasure to come back and work with him and the team."
Batshuayi has scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for Chelsea, including six in the previous season, but has been loaned out four times in as many seasons.
He scored twice for Belgium in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Iceland in the Nations League to make it 18 goals in 30 international appearances.
Palace boss Hodgson has already signed Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson during the close season and is pleased with the addition of Batshuayi.
"I am very happy we have secured Michy on a season-long loan," he said.
"He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell, albeit only five months long, displaying a goal-scoring threat which we very much needed at that time and we are confident he will produce again.
"As a player who will help to convert our chances into goals, Michy will be another valuable addition to the two new signings we have made this summer.
"It's another boost for the players and fans alike, and I'm sure everyone will join me in saying, 'Welcome back, Michy'."