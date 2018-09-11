Chelsea target AC Milan duo Romagnoli and Caldara

Bengaluru, September 11: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in signing AC Milan defenders Alessio Romagnoli and Mattia Caldara, according to reports in England.
The former Napoli boss has won all four Premier League games so far, conceding three and scoring ten in the process. But he is keen to build his own squad and reports claim that the Italian duo are high on his wish list.
The 23-year-old Romagnoli and 24-year-old Caldara are both Italian internationals who play at the heart of the defence and they should be able to play Sarri's preferred style which saw him compete in Serie A last season.
Milan recently signed Caldara, who made his Italy debut this summer, from Juventus on a five-year deal. Meanwhile, Romagnoli has recently renewed his contract, making both tricky to lure away on the cheap.
Caldara is yet to play for Milan as Mateo Musacchio has been preferred at centre-back by Gennaro Gattuso.
Romagnoli is a technically gifted defender and would offer a left-footed option who is comfortable working out from the back while Caldara impressed on loan at Atalanta last season and is developing into an impressive stopper.
Sarri has favoured Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz at the heart of his back four so far this season.
Despite playing at the heart of Antonio Conte's three-man defence last season, Andreas Christensen has been benched by the new boss.
Meanwhile, Gary Cahill is yet to even make a matchday squad after returning from World Cup duty with England.
Chelsea were long-linked with Daniele Rugani of Juventus, but it has emerged lately that he is due to sign a new deal with the Serie A holders which means Chelsea had to look elsewhere and it is quite clear now that Sarri is monitoring the league he knows the best to bolster his defence.