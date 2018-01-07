Chelsea target Alex Telles as Alex Sandro alternative

London, January 7: Chelsea reportedly plan to bring Porto left-back Alex Telles to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window but face tough competition from Liverpool and Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers for the Brazilian.
The Italian boss failed in his attempts to sign Juventus star Alex Sandro in the summer as the Blues eventually couldn't reach a deal with the Serie A champions.
The Blues have again shown their intent on signing another left-back to compete with Marcos Alonso in the January window and now as per reports, they have targetted the former Galatasaray player who is available nearly for the half price compared to Alex Sandro.
Apart from Antonio Conte, Jurgen Klopp is also in the hunt for a solid left-back despite having Robertson and Moreno in the ranks and as per reports, the German identified Telles as a less expensive option among all the other choices.
Telles has been in inspiring form for Sergio Conceicao's side this season and has already made six assists in 16 Primeira Liga appearances for the table-toppers.
He is tied down at the Estadio de Dragao until 2021 and is believed to have a £35m buyout clause but as per reports, Chelsea have only made a formal bid of £25m while Liverpool have only enquired about the player.
Interestingly championship side Wolves also have joined the race for the Brazilian full-back. Wolves shocked everyone in the summer window when they signed former Porto manager and highly rated coach Nuno Santo.
The team which is backed by super agent Jorge Mendes also splashed out £17m to land reported Arsenal target, Ruben Neves from Sporting Lisbon and recently signed Benfica youngster Rafa Mir ahead of Real Madrid.
Now as per reports, the former Porto manager is working to influence the player to bring him to the Championship side and already held talks with the player.
However, with defending Champions Chelsea and high flying Liverpool in competition, it will not be easy for them to hijack the deal.