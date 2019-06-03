Chelsea to consider Steve Holland as Sarri replacement

Bengaluru, June 3: With transfer ban looming on their head and future of manager Maurizio Sarri still unsettled, Chelsea have reportedly lined-up a familiar face, former assistant boss Steve Holland as a potential recruit.
Despite winning the Europa league and finishing third in the league, there is a concern that the current Blues boss could leave Stamford Bridge just after a year.
The Old Lady are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri and reports in Italy have claimed that Juventus are negotiating with Chelsea over compensation for Sarri. Although, Chelsea have yet to agree to Sarri's departure but currently seem unlikely to stand in his way.
This would force Chelsea into their second managerial change in as many years, with the club now short on options. Former Chelsea man Frank Lampard who is currently at Derby County has emerged as a possibility but as per latest news, it is Holland, who spent seven years in the Chelsea dugout, has emerged as the current front-runner.
The Daily Mail says #Chelsea are considering Steve Holland as a potential replacement coach if Maurizio Sarri joins Juventus this week. #CFC pic.twitter.com/pv7RhMwCzZ— The Blues (@TheBlues___) June 2, 2019
The Blues want to make the appointment on the basis of developing the academy stars due to a potential transfer ban and believes the 49-year-old can get the best out of players like Hudson-Odoi and Loftus Cheek. Plus players like Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori etc are all returning from loan spells after successful spells in the Football League and if the ban stays, blending those players into the squad and first team will be essential.
Having a coach like Holland who has been thoroughly involved in the Blues academy with knowledge of and belief in the young players could be enormously beneficial at such a point, hence the English coach reportedly is being seen as a strong candidate.
Holland has plenty of history at Stamford Bridge and is currently working as Gareth Southgate's no. 2 as England prepare for the inaugural Nations League finals.
The English coach has worked at Chelsea for seven years alongside the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte and is said to be well-respected by the board.
Since joining the England set-up, he has also profoundly helped Southgate lead the nation to the World Cup semi-finals last year as well as finishing above Spain and Croatia to top Group A4 in the Nations League.