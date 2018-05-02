Chelsea and Tottenham target Spartak Moscow's Fernando

Bengaluru, May 2: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotsupr and Everton are in a three-way tussle for Spartak Moscow star Fernando as per reports in Russia and England.
The Brazilian has made a huge impact at the Russian club since his £10million switch from Sampdoria two years ago.
The 26-year-old midfielder's impressive displays have reportedly caught the eye of the Premier League trio who are all looking to bolster their midfield options for next season.
Spartak who are still in with a shout of the Russian Premier League title are resigned to losing Fernando who is keen to test himself in one of Europe's biggest leagues.
The club officials value the all-action midfielder at around £22m and will hope to spark a bidding war for signature.
However, the English clubs face stiff competition from Spain with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid hot on his trail as well.
Fernando ,who in contracted with the Russian giants until 2021, was close to joining Los Rojiblancos in January.
He was set to replace Steven NZonzi who looked on his way out of the Sanchez Pizjuan after a bust-up with former boss Eduardo Berizzo.
But the Argentine was sacked and the Frenchman was handed a reprieve, blocking Fernando's move to La Liga.
Chelsea are looking to reshape their squad after a disastrous defence of their Premier League crown with Antonio Conte looking odds-on to leave this month.
Danny Drinkwater could be off after a frustrating year in West London.
The England international joined from Leicester City in August and has made just 12 starts in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Bakayoko and Barkley have both failed to impress as well.
Everton boss Sam Allardyce is planning for next year at Goodison Park, despite reports his future is unclear.
Big Sam has Morgan Schneiderlin, Idrissa Gueye, Wayne Rooney and Tom Davies at his disposal but has identified Fernando who will add at quality to his midfield options.
The need for reinforcements at Spurs are not as urgent, but that could change if Mousa Dembele is sold after so far failing to agree a new deal in North London.
Mousa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama could also be sold if they receive good offers for them.
