Football Chelsea's Sonia Bompastor Expresses Disappointment After Draw With Twente In Women's Champions League Sonia Bompastor voiced her frustration following Chelsea's draw against Twente in the Women's Champions League. Despite creating numerous chances, Chelsea failed to secure a win, marking a continued struggle in the competition. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 3:07 [IST]

Chelsea's Women's Champions League opener against Twente ended in a draw, which Sonia Bompastor admitted was disappointing. Sandy Baltimore's penalty in the second half secured a point after Danique van Ginkel put Twente ahead in the 63rd minute. Chelsea had several chances, with Sjoeke Nusken, Aggie Beever-Jones, and Alyssa Thompson testing Diede Lemey during the first half.

Thompson had a goal disallowed for offside shortly after halftime. Even with Sam Kerr's introduction, Chelsea struggled to find their rhythm in attack. This result extends Chelsea's winless streak in the Champions League to three games, following last season's semi-final losses to Barcelona. Their previous longest winless run was between March 2023 and November 2024.

Bompastor expressed her dissatisfaction with the result, stating, "It's not a good result at all." She highlighted that they aimed to start the campaign with three points. Despite being pleased with their defensive efforts, she felt the team lacked desire when in possession. Chelsea created numerous opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

The team managed 18 crosses into the box but were first to the ball only six times. Bompastor emphasised that this was insufficient for a Champions League match. The expected goals (xG) metric showed Chelsea should have scored more, as they generated an xG of 3.02 from 20 shots, though only six were on target.

Chelsea now faces back-to-back draws after their recent 1-1 tie with Manchester United in the Women's Super League. They will play Tottenham next in the league and could match the second-longest unbeaten run in WSL history if they avoid defeat on Sunday.

Bompastor stressed that her players must learn from this match before facing Spurs at Kingsmeadow. She told her team that while a bad result is tough now, they need to stay united and find solutions together.

Learning from Mistakes

Bompastor wants Chelsea to be aggressive and play a high block style of football. She noted that Twente didn't create many chances but capitalised on one opportunity to score. Despite taking risks during the game, Bompastor believes it was necessary and insists that Chelsea should have been more dominant than they showed.