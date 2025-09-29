Football Chelsea's Enzo Maresca Calls For Positivity Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Benfica Ahead of the Champions League match against Benfica, Chelsea's Enzo Maresca emphasises the need for positivity despite recent setbacks. The team aims to secure their first win in the competition this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Chelsea are gearing up for their Champions League match against Benfica, with Enzo Maresca encouraging his team to stay optimistic. Despite a recent 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, where Trevoh Chalobah's red card left Chelsea at a disadvantage, Maresca remains hopeful. The Blues aim for their first Champions League victory this season after a previous defeat by Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have historically dominated Benfica, winning all four of their past encounters with an aggregate score of 9-3. Their latest triumph was a 4-1 victory in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year. However, Chelsea are currently experiencing their longest losing streak in the Champions League, having lost three consecutive matches.

Maresca emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards in the Champions League. "We try to prepare every game to win the game. And hopefully we can do that tomorrow," he stated during a pre-match press conference. He acknowledged the challenge posed by injuries but stressed positivity as essential for both players and morale.

Despite recent struggles, Chelsea have been formidable at home in the group stage since September 2019, remaining unbeaten in 11 matches (seven wins and four draws). Maresca expressed confidence in his squad's improvement compared to last season, highlighting increased experience among players and his own growth as a manager.

Jose Mourinho will manage his first European match for Benfica at Stamford Bridge, marking his return to a club where he enjoyed two successful spells. Maresca expressed admiration for Mourinho, stating, "It's an absolute honour to be facing Jose Mourinho tomorrow. He is not just a legend at this club; he is a legend at a lot of clubs."

Maresca remains optimistic about Chelsea's prospects despite current challenges. He believes there is no reason for negativity given the team's potential and improvements over time. As they prepare for Benfica's visit, Chelsea aim to leverage their home advantage and break their losing streak in Europe’s premier competition.