Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Premier League CHE vs CRY Schedule, Broadcast, Where to Watch

Chelsea launch their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 17, 2025, aiming to capitalize on their recent FIFA Club World Cup success.

Under manager Enzo Maresca, the Blues showcased their strength in pre-season victories over AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, but injuries to Levi Colwill (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (leg), and Romeo Lavia (muscular), along with suspensions for Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk, present challenges.

Crystal Palace, led by Oliver Glasner, arrive with momentum after defeating Liverpool in the Community Shield and lifting the FA Cup last season. Despite injury concerns surrounding Daichi Kamada, Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure, Eddie Nketiah, and Matheus Franca, key players Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze are expected to start, despite transfer speculation.

Historically, Chelsea have dominated this fixture, remaining unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League matches against Palace, with 13 wins and two draws. Palace’s last league win at Stamford Bridge dates back to April 2017, making them underdogs in this encounter.

Given Chelsea’s attacking depth and home advantage, they are favored to secure a narrow victory, though Palace’s recent form suggests they could pose a threat. A 2-1 win for Chelsea appears a likely outcome, provided they navigate their injury and suspension challenges effectively.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

Chelsea’s official website and app will offer live audio commentary, minute-by-minute updates, and highlights from 6:00 PM BST, with full match replays available from midnight. Supporters abroad may use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access their home subscriptions, though a valid subscription is required.

India

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network, with streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website at 6:30 PM IST.

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the game from 1:00 PM BST, with streaming options on Sky Go and NOW TV.

United States

Fans can watch the game live on USA Network or stream it on Fubo and Peacock, starting at 9:00 AM EDT.

Australia

The match will be available for streaming on Stan Sport at 11:00 PM AEST.