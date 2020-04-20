Chelsea want German forward, a good deal?

Bengaluru, April 20: It is no surprise that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is eagerly waiting for the summer transfer window to bolster his squad having failed to sign a single player during last two transfer windows.
The Blues did sanction a big move for Hakim Ziyech from Ajax after the winter transfer window closed but the 27-year-old will also join once the season ends. Lampard needs to strengthen in a number of areas of the squad once the transfer window reopens and one of those areas is certainly the attack.
The trio of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud will all go out of contract in the summer while Michy Batshuayi is clearly not good enough for a team like Chelsea. So, Lampard could be looking to sign a number of attackers and the latest name to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is SC Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt. It is claimed that Chelsea are set to open talks with the Bundesliga side over a move for the 23-year-old.
Despite the fact that Waldschmidt is not really a big name, he can prove to be a great signing for Chelsea and in this article, we will discuss the reasons why.
Compared to Gerd Muller
It is quite a commonplace for players to be often compared with footballing icons. Waldschmidt has been compared to none other than one of Germany's greatest players Gerd Muller. The iconic German forward is hailed among the greatest strikers to have graced the game and the 23-year-old being compared to him speaks volumes about the immense talent he has in his locker.
His goals at the U21 Euros in Italy earned him the nickname 'Il Bomber' from the locals. Waldschmidt won the Golden Boot in the tournament as Germany finished runners-up losing to Spain in the final. He even made a bit of history in the process, with his seven-goal haul matching the competition's all-time record for a single tournament.
He is much more than just a goalscorer
Unlike most centre-forwards, Waldschmidt is not just a striker who contributes for the team with his goals. He offers a lot more to the team and is actually more effective when he plays in a slightly deeper role as a secondary forward. He is also equally capable of playing on either flank as well.
The German is a pretty much a modern-day forward like Roberto Firmino of Liverpool. He has also been compared to German football icon Lukas Podolski thanks to his thunderous left foot and his overall attacking game.
He is available on the cheap
It is claimed that SC Freiburg could be willing to sell the 23-year-old for just £20million which is a steal even if becomes a semi-regular starter for Chelsea. With the talent at his disposal, Waldschmidt could be the ideal striker to compete with Tammy Abraham for a place in the starting XI.
He is just 23 and could become a key member of Chelsea's youth revolution that started this season following the appointment of Frank Lampard. With three caps to his name already for Germany, it is understood that Joachim Low also rates him highly and he is one of the best judges of strikers. So, Chelsea should not think too much before signing the German if he is available for a fee of just £20million.