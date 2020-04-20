Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chelsea want German forward, a good deal?

By

Bengaluru, April 20: It is no surprise that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is eagerly waiting for the summer transfer window to bolster his squad having failed to sign a single player during last two transfer windows.

The Blues did sanction a big move for Hakim Ziyech from Ajax after the winter transfer window closed but the 27-year-old will also join once the season ends. Lampard needs to strengthen in a number of areas of the squad once the transfer window reopens and one of those areas is certainly the attack.

The trio of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud will all go out of contract in the summer while Michy Batshuayi is clearly not good enough for a team like Chelsea. So, Lampard could be looking to sign a number of attackers and the latest name to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is SC Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt. It is claimed that Chelsea are set to open talks with the Bundesliga side over a move for the 23-year-old.

Despite the fact that Waldschmidt is not really a big name, he can prove to be a great signing for Chelsea and in this article, we will discuss the reasons why.

Compared to Gerd Muller

It is quite a commonplace for players to be often compared with footballing icons. Waldschmidt has been compared to none other than one of Germany's greatest players Gerd Muller. The iconic German forward is hailed among the greatest strikers to have graced the game and the 23-year-old being compared to him speaks volumes about the immense talent he has in his locker.

His goals at the U21 Euros in Italy earned him the nickname 'Il Bomber' from the locals. Waldschmidt won the Golden Boot in the tournament as Germany finished runners-up losing to Spain in the final. He even made a bit of history in the process, with his seven-goal haul matching the competition's all-time record for a single tournament.

He is much more than just a goalscorer

Unlike most centre-forwards, Waldschmidt is not just a striker who contributes for the team with his goals. He offers a lot more to the team and is actually more effective when he plays in a slightly deeper role as a secondary forward. He is also equally capable of playing on either flank as well.

The German is a pretty much a modern-day forward like Roberto Firmino of Liverpool. He has also been compared to German football icon Lukas Podolski thanks to his thunderous left foot and his overall attacking game.

He is available on the cheap

It is claimed that SC Freiburg could be willing to sell the 23-year-old for just £20million which is a steal even if becomes a semi-regular starter for Chelsea. With the talent at his disposal, Waldschmidt could be the ideal striker to compete with Tammy Abraham for a place in the starting XI.

He is just 23 and could become a key member of Chelsea's youth revolution that started this season following the appointment of Frank Lampard. With three caps to his name already for Germany, it is understood that Joachim Low also rates him highly and he is one of the best judges of strikers. So, Chelsea should not think too much before signing the German if he is available for a fee of just £20million.

More CHELSEA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue