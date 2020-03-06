Chelsea want Manchester United flop

Kolkata, March 7: Manchester United flop Memphis Depay has sort of revived his career at Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais (FC Lyon) and the Dutchman once again finds himself as one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market.
The 26-year-old has been linked with several big clubs across Europe including England.
The latest grapevine is that Chelsea have a substantial interest in the versatile forward, but they could face stiff competition from Serie A clubs Lazio and Milan.
Depay's time in England was a forgettable one for the player as well as the Old Trafford club. United signed him from PSV Eindhoven with big expectations when Louis van Gaal was in charge of the club.
But Depay could never prove himself worthy of the Manchester United shirt. He was then shipped off to FC Lyon where he redeeemed himself and has gone on to become one of the best players in Ligue 1 in recent times. And, it is hardly a surprise to see him wanted by so many clubs across the continent.
Depay has scored 53 goals in 134 games in all competitions since joining FC Lyon from United in 2017. He has not only been a regular goalscoring threat, but also has been a major creative force for the Ligue 1 club, which is evident from his tally of 43 assists.
Chelsea might end up losing both Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud in the summer and Depay could prove to be a good addition up front.
Depay's versatility is another reason why he has been very highly-rated from his younger days. The Dutchman is capable of playing anywhere acorss the front three and even as a number ten just behind the striker. And, no matter where he slots in, he looks like a natural in that role. Chelsea could need to bolster their wide areas as well in the summer with Willian and Pedro likely to leave, Depay could prove to a natural replacement.