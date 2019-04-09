Chennai City FC and Goa cautious ahead of Super Cup semifinal

Boerchio is the Hero
Chennai's Spanish trio - Pedro Manzi, Nestor and Sandro - will be in focus yet again, but Chennai goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio's Hero of the Match performance against Bengaluru proves that Akbar Nawas' side is rife with potential heroes across the pitch.
The Italian custodian was in sensational touch against Bengaluru, making some stunning saves to ensure the victory for his team.
Careful Nawas
Nawas was wary though of the opposition's strength. "One thing is for sure that if I was FC Goa, I would want to do something because we lost in the ISL final and came second in the league. Normally when you finish second in the league, you've that added desire to win a Cup competition. That's what happened to Bengaluru last year. They lost the league to Chennaiyin, but won the Super Cup. We've have to be very careful," said Nawas.
Lobera's take
His opposite number Sergio Lobera had a different take on the matter.
"We're facing the current I League champions. We're also facing the team that has defeated ISL champions Bengaluru FC. They're playing good football. It's a team that's very balanced in every position. I'm sure, the fans will be able to see a very great game," said Lobera.
Sensational Corominas
A big concern for Lobera will be in defence, which somewhat crumbled under pressure in the second half against Jamshedpur in the quarterfinals.
On the other hand, Goa's front three - Ferran Corominas, Jackichand Singh and Brandon Fernandes - have been sensational throughout the season and will make sure that the Chennai City defence will need to be on their toes at all times.