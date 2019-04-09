Football

Chennai City FC and Goa cautious ahead of Super Cup semifinal

By
Both the coaches were cautious ahead of the big semifinal

Bhubaneswar, April 9: With a place in the Super Cup 2019 final on the line, Chennai City FC and FC Goa will face off in the first semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday (April 9).

Chennai knocked out last year's champions Bengaluru FC in the quarterfinals, while Goa overcame a tough challenge from fellow Indian Super League (ISL) team Jamshedpur FC to reach the last four stage.

Both sides have a knack for playing entertaining football and Tuesday's fixture promises to be an enthralling affair at the very least.

I League champions have already dispatched off two Hero ISL sides - FC Pune City and Bengaluru - in their road to the semis and will back themselves to progress to the final at the expense of the Gaurs.

Boerchio is the Hero

Boerchio is the Hero

Chennai's Spanish trio - Pedro Manzi, Nestor and Sandro - will be in focus yet again, but Chennai goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio's Hero of the Match performance against Bengaluru proves that Akbar Nawas' side is rife with potential heroes across the pitch.

The Italian custodian was in sensational touch against Bengaluru, making some stunning saves to ensure the victory for his team.

Careful Nawas

Careful Nawas

Nawas was wary though of the opposition's strength. "One thing is for sure that if I was FC Goa, I would want to do something because we lost in the ISL final and came second in the league. Normally when you finish second in the league, you've that added desire to win a Cup competition. That's what happened to Bengaluru last year. They lost the league to Chennaiyin, but won the Super Cup. We've have to be very careful," said Nawas.

Lobera's take

Lobera's take

His opposite number Sergio Lobera had a different take on the matter.

"We're facing the current I League champions. We're also facing the team that has defeated ISL champions Bengaluru FC. They're playing good football. It's a team that's very balanced in every position. I'm sure, the fans will be able to see a very great game," said Lobera.

Sensational Corominas

Sensational Corominas

A big concern for Lobera will be in defence, which somewhat crumbled under pressure in the second half against Jamshedpur in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Goa's front three - Ferran Corominas, Jackichand Singh and Brandon Fernandes - have been sensational throughout the season and will make sure that the Chennai City defence will need to be on their toes at all times.

(Source: Super Cup Media)

Super Cup semifinal kick off

Tuesday, April 9

Chennai City FC vs FC Goa

8.30pm at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Live on Star Sports 3

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019

