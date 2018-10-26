Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Chennai City FC win I League opener

By
Chennai City were off to a winning start
Chennai City were off to a winning start. Image: I League Twitter

Coimbatore, October 26: Riding on a hat-rick from Pedro Manzi Chennai City FC were off to a winning start in I League as they defeated Indian Arrows 4 -1 in the lung opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Romario Jesuraj, who had an outstanding game, scored the fourth. Indian Arrows captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam, however, opened the scoring with a second-minute strike to give the young side an early lead.

Chennai's Singaporean coach Akbar Nawas opted to go with Manzi as the sole striker with wingers Nestor from Spain and Jesuraj assisting him. Another Spaniard, Sandro operated in the middle of the attack. Gaurav Bora was in the defensive midfield role just ahead of a three-man back line.

Indian Arrows started positively when Chennai City goalkeeper Kabir failed to grab Rahul KP's cross through the right wing. Amarjith Singh was on right place at right time to make most of it.

But the nerves didn't affect the Chennai City players for a long time as they fought back with an equalizer from Manzi. The half time score read 1-1 with both the team fighting to get control of the game.

Chennai started strong in the second half. It didn't take a lot of time for the Manzi to score his second goal to give Chennai a 2-1 lead.

The Uruguay-born striker went on to complete his hat-rick with a spot kick as the scoreline read 3-1. Romario added spice to the game by scoring fourth and final goal of the game.

"I didn't expect such a performance from myself obviously. But I'm happy that I did now," said Manzi, the Hero of the match.

"I do what my coach tells me to do. I don't try anything extra. We play as team," he added.

Indian Arrows coach Floyd Pinto acknowledged the quality of the foreign recruits of CCFC.

"We were in the game till 2-1. Obviously the quality of the foreigners in CCFC were great. The difference between us and CCFC were their foreigners. We played with intensity throughout the 90' mins. We look forward to improve ourselves in the coming game," Pinto said.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 21:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue