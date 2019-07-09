Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chhetri named AIFF Player of Year for sixth time

By
chhetri

New Delhi, July 9: Talismanic Indian captain Sunil Chhetri was on Tuesday named as the AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year for a record-extending sixth time.

The 34-year-old striker, who has been in peak form in the last couple of years, has earlier won the honour in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017. He currently plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

Chhetri is currently the second highest international goal scorers among active players with 70 strikes to his name, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (149). He has gone past Lionel Messi (68), who is third in the list, during the 2019 Intercontinental Cup opener against Tajikistan.

Chhetri is the most capped player of the country with 109 matches, ahead of former captain Bhaichung Bhutia (107). India midfielder Abdul Samad was named the AIFF Emerging Men's Player of the Year.

“The fact that this was voted by the Hero I-League and Hero ISL Coaches makes it all the more special. I am grateful to my club members, coaches, fellow players, the National team staff, and the fans for their support, love, and affection,” Chhetri said, moments after declared the winner.

On winning the award for the sixth time, he added: “I never play for Awards. But yeah, it feels nice when your hard work gets recognized. This is an added motivation to do better.”

Ace India international Ashalata Devi was named the AIFF Women's Footballer of the Year 2018-19, while Dangmei Grace was adjudged the AIFF Emerging Women's Footballer of the Year 2018-19.

Best Grassroots Development Programme award will be given to Jammu and Kashmir Football Association while R Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu won the award for the best referee.

Source: AIFF & PTI

More SUNIL CHHETRI News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tendulkar, Ganguly laud Ice Cool Dhoni
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue