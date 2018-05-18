Chhetri bags a double at Bengaluru FC awards night

Bengaluru, May 18: Skipper Sunil Chhetri was named top scorer for the fifth season in a row and also picked up the Players' Player of The Year honour in the Bengaluru Football Club awards night that saw the Blues bid goodbye to coach Albert Roca, who had earlier announced his departure from the club.
With 24 goals across three competitions, Chhetri claimed the top scorer award ahead of Miku, who had 20 to his name. The skipper added to his tally at the final game of the season, scoring in the Blues' 4-0 win over Abahani Dhaka - a result that sealed the Blues' progress into the knockout stages of the AFC Cup for the fourth season running.
Chhetri received the honours from legendary Indian cricketer and BFC brand ambassador Rahul Dravid.
In a poll conducted online, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was named the Fans' Player of the Year, while Miku's strike against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium during the Indian Super League (ISL) was voted the club's Goal of the Season.
"It's been a phenomenal season and I'm really proud of the team, the staff and those who've been working behind the scenes at this club. We're all very sad to see Albert go, but he leaves the club on a high and we can't express how grateful we're for all his efforts," said club CEO Parth Jindal.
Roca was full of praise for his Blues' side that made it to the final of the ISL, lifted the Super Cup title and entered the last-eight of the AFC Cup.
"I'm so proud of these boys for the attitude they've shown during my time here and the way they have got the job done for us. I've to go back home to my family but will always have a part of my heart here in Bengaluru, with all of you," said Roca, in what was an emotional speech.
Midfielder Biswa Darjee was named the Under-18 Player of the Year, while Bekey Oram picked up the U-15 Player of the Year for his representation for the club's youth team and the Indian U-16 team. BFC 'B' defender Asheer Akhtar was named the Upcoming Player of the Season, having made two appearances for the senior team.
The awardees
Top scorer: Sunil Chhetri
Players' Player of the Year: Sunil Chhetri
Fans' Player of the Year: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Goal of the Season: Miku
Upcoming Player of the Year: Asheer Akhtar
U-18 Player of the Year: Biswa Darjee
U15 Player of the Year: Bekey Oram
(Source: BFC Media)
