Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Former Italy boss Ventura takes over Chievo

By
Gian Piero Ventura
Former Italy boss Gian Piero Ventura has returned to football after taking over at Chievo.

Turin, October 10: Former Italy boss Gian Piero Ventura has been appointed head coach of Chievo on a two-year contract.

The role is Ventura's first since being sacked in November 2017 in the wake of Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The 70-year-old replaces Lorenzo D'Anna, who was dismissed with Chievo rooted to the foot of the Serie A table following a run of four consecutive defeats.

Ventura arrives at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi along with his assistant Salvatore Sullo and fitness coach Alessandro Innocenti.

Chievo, who host Atalanta in their first match after the international break, are on minus-one points after being docked three points in September for false accounting.

A club statement read: "To Mr Ventura and his staff, from all of Chievo, the warmest welcome and good luck for the work to be done."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 482, 181/6 (57.5 vs AUS 202
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue