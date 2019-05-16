Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

China to host 2023 Asian Cup after Korea withdraw bid

By Pti
China to host 2023 Asian Cup after Korea withdraw bid
China to host 2023 Asian Cup after Korea withdraw bid

Seoul, May 16: South Korea have abandoned their bid to stage football's Asian Cup in 2023, authorities said, leaving the sole other bidders China with a free run to become hosts.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said in a statement it had pulled out to "strategically focus" on a joint bid with North Korea to host the Women's World Cup in the same year.

The KFA announced the joint bid in March, but diplomatic contacts between Pyongyang and Seoul have since dwindled with North Korea-US nuclear talks deadlocked.

"For the Women's World Cup, FIFA and the South Korean government will provide active support so that the joint hosting by South and North Koreas can be materialised," the KFA's head Chun Han-jin said in the statement late Wednesday (May 15).

Seoul's Asian Cup withdrawal means that China should on June 4 be confirmed by the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) as hosts of the nations championship finals for the second time.

China staged the tournament in 2004 when the hosts lost 3-1 to Japan in the Beijing final.

The KFA announced Seoul's bid to host the 24-nation 2023 edition two years ago, saying it hoped to "host the most prestigious football tournament in Asia" 63 years after holding it for the first time in 1960.

Thailand and Indonesia had also previously expressed interest in hosting the 2023 event, but dropped their bids earlier. This year's tournament in the UAE was expanded to 24 nations for the first time with Qatar winning the final 3-1 against Japan.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 13:55 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue