Chivu Addresses Inter Critics And Team Fitness Before Sassuolo Match

Inter Milan's manager, Cristian Chivu, addressed criticism directed at his team ahead of their upcoming match against Sassuolo. Inter have had a challenging start to the Serie A season, securing only three points from their first three matches. Their sole victory came against Torino, followed by defeats to Udinese and Juventus. Despite these setbacks, they found success in the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Ajax.

Chivu remains focused on improving his team's performance and is unfazed by external criticism. "I have a thousand other things to think about," he stated during a pre-match press conference. He emphasised that criticism is part of football and that he is dedicated to supporting his players. Chivu believes in defending his team, which he describes as strong and deserving of recognition for their quality performances last season.

Hakan Calhanoglu has been instrumental for Inter since joining Serie A in 2017-18. With 52 goals and 58 assists, he is among four midfielders in Europe's top leagues with over 50 goals and assists each. Only Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne, and Vincenzo Grifo have achieved similar stats. Calhanoglu's ability to score from outside the box is notable, with only De Bruyne surpassing him among midfielders.

Lautaro Martinez's fitness was another topic of discussion for Chivu. Martinez was benched during the Ajax match due to back pain but is now fit for selection against Sassuolo. Chivu praised Martinez's commitment, noting that despite his discomfort, he was ready to play if needed. Goalkeeper Josep Martinez might also start instead of Yann Sommer.

Domenico Berardi poses a significant threat to Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. He has scored seven goals there in Serie A, with four against Inter. Berardi has been involved in five goals in his last four league games against Inter and aims to continue this form.

Sassuolo have historically performed well against Inter away from home. They have won five out of nine matches at the Giuseppe Meazza since losing their first two encounters there. This record makes them formidable opponents for Inter this weekend.

Match Predictions

The upcoming clash between Inter and Sassuolo promises to be competitive, with both teams having ten wins each in past encounters. Sassuolo have won their last two meetings with Inter and aim for a third consecutive victory—a feat not achieved since August 2018.

Inter face pressure to secure a win; failing to do so would mean starting the season with four or fewer points from four games for the first time since 2018-19 under Luciano Spalletti. The team has not lost three consecutive league matches since April 2023.

Despite recent struggles, Inter's attacking prowess remains evident as they have scored more than expected goals (4.5xG), second only to Bayern Munich in Europe's top leagues this season.

The probability of an Inter victory stands at 70.2%, while a draw is estimated at 17.5%. Sassuolo's chances are lower at 12.2%, according to Opta statistics.

As Inter prepare for this crucial match against Sassuolo, they aim to regain momentum in Serie A after their Champions League success midweek. The outcome will be pivotal for both teams as they seek valuable points early in the season.