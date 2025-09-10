Colombia Deserves Their Place After Successful World Cup Qualifying Campaign, Says Nestor Lorenzo

IND vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch India vs UAE Match 2 in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Nestor Lorenzo expressed satisfaction with Colombia's performance after their World Cup qualifying campaign ended with a thrilling victory. The match against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental de Maturin saw Luis Suarez score four goals, leading Colombia to a 6-3 win. This result placed Colombia third in the CONMEBOL standings, behind Ecuador and Argentina, marking a successful campaign for Lorenzo's team.

Colombia and Venezuela's encounter was notable for being one of the highest-scoring matches in South American qualifying history. This nine-goal spectacle tied with three other high-scoring games from over 60 years ago. Despite falling behind twice early on, Colombia's resilience shone through as they dominated the latter stages of the match.

The Colombian team showcased their attacking prowess by scoring 28 goals throughout their 18 qualifying matches. This tally was only surpassed by Argentina, who scored 31 goals. Notably, Colombia boasted the highest expected goals (xG) among South American teams, with a figure of 28.76.

Luis Suarez's performance was particularly remarkable as he became the first player since Uruguay's Luis Suarez in 2011 to score four times in a single South American qualifying match. His contribution was crucial in securing Colombia's victory over Venezuela.

Nestor Lorenzo acknowledged the challenges faced during the qualification process for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. "We are in the place we deserve to be," Lorenzo stated. He noted that while there were ups and downs over two and a half years, his team consistently sought to dominate games.

Despite losing four matches to Bolivia, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Brazil, Lorenzo praised his squad for remaining unbeaten in their final four qualifiers. "We knew how to recover; that's the important thing," he said. He commended his players for consistently delivering strong performances at critical moments.

Looking Ahead

Lorenzo emphasised the importance of growth and improvement for his team moving forward. "The team was always the protagonist and went out looking for games," he remarked. He stressed that maintaining this proactive approach is essential for future success.

Colombia concluded their campaign with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.14 from 13 shots against Venezuela's 1.21 from 11 attempts. This statistic underscores their offensive efficiency throughout the qualifiers.

Lorenzo has led Colombia to victory in 23 out of his 38 matches since taking charge in 2022, with ten draws and five losses. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding Colombia through a challenging qualification journey.