Serie A champions Juventus hit Udinese for a six

Milan, October 23: Star midfielder Sami Khedira grabbed a hat-trick as the Serie A champions Juventus came from behind to thump Udinese 6-2 away despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men.
Big-spending AC Milan were also a man down before the half hour at home to lowly Genoa after their captain Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for elbowing -- but their game ended in a 0-0 draw.
Lazio kept pace with third-placed Juve on 22 points from nine games after Ciro Immobile scored twice in a 3-0 win over Cagliari to take his tally to 13 league goals this season.
Napoli lead the standings with 25 points after 0-0 draw at home to second-placed Inter Milan, who have 23.
Hapless Benevento became the first side in Serie A history to lose their first nine games of the season as they were sunk 3-0 at home by Fiorentina, while fifth-placed AS Roma recorded their 11th successive away league win, 1-0 at Torino.
Ecco la classifica aggiornata dopo la fine di questa emozionante 9ª giornata di #SerieATIM! pic.twitter.com/oiqmlW5Xz4— Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) October 22, 2017
Juve, who had taken one point from their previous two games, went behind to a Stipe Perica goal after eight minutes.
The champions quickly hit back as Udinese's Samir headed a corner into his own net in the 14th and Khedira headed the visitors ahead after 20 minutes.
Five minutes later, Juve forward Mario Mandzukic was booked for clashing with Ali Adnan, then insulted the referee and was immediately sent off.
Juve appeared to be on the rack when Danilo equalised for Udinese in the 48th minute but instead Daniele Rugani headed them back in front four minutes later.
That opened the floodgates, with Khedira scoring twice more before Miralem Pjanic completed the rout.
AC Milan, who were jeered off by their own fans after their stalemate, dropped to 11th with 13 points.
Milan were already struggling to break down Genoa when Bonucci lashed out at Aleandro Rosi with his elbow at a Milan corner, leaving the Genoa player with a deep cut on his face and needing treatment which took several minutes.
During that time the referee consulted the video replay and showed Bonucci the red card.
To their credit, Milan continued to take the match to Genoa even after they were a man down, creating numerous openings, and their spirited performance could just be enough to save Montella.
Roma moved up to fifth on 18 points after Aleksandar Kolarov scored with a 25M free kick in the 69th minute to extend their winning away run which began in February.
Marco Benassi, Khouma Babacar and Cyril Thereau, with a penalty, scored Fiorentina's goals as they added to bottom club Benevento's misery.
Chievo came from behind to beat 10-man Verona 3-2 in their derby, with Sergio Pellisier scoring the winner in the 73rd minute after Roberto Inglese had grabbed a first-half brace.
Sassuolo won 1-0 at SPAL despite missing a penalty and having a player sent off.