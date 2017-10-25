Conte could make way for Sarri at Chelsea

Bengaluru, October 25: Premier League has already seen two managers getting the pink slip this season and according to insiders Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could be the third casualty.
Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich is known to be ruthless when it comes to the 'hire and fire' policy and early indications are that Conte is on his way out of Stamford Bridge.
After an ordinary start to the season, Premier League champions Chelsea are currently languishing fourth in the table, with just 16 points from nine games.
They trail leaders Manchester City by nine points and have lots of catching up to do.
The grapevine is also strong that Chelsea have already sounded out Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as a potential replacement for Conte.
BREAKING: #Chelsea to offer #Napoli's Sarri €12 million to become Antonio #Conte's replacement https://t.co/mNXvZYQ6LN— Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) October 24, 2017
Under Sarri, Napoli have won eight of their first nine matches in the Italian top flight and are second in Serie A standings.
Chelsea's recent struggles which include a Premier League loss to Watford and Champions League stalemate with Roma has made Conte's position more vulnerable at Stamford Bridge.
The 48-year-old however refused to budge though, "Every season is different. Last season we didn't play in the Champions League or Europa League. This season we are facing four competitions.
"This season we have to try to build something important for the future, to give possibilities to the new players to get more experience in this league, and to give opportunities to the young players to show they deserve to stay and play for Chelsea.
Meanwhile Chelsea goalkeeper Thiabut Courtois also jumped to Conte's defence after the Blues beat Watford 4-2 in Premier League.
"When a top team has a few bad results the first thing people try to say is that the players aren't happy and that we aren't behind the coach, Those rumours are easy to spread but I don't think they are true.
Against Watford you saw we fought for every moment and we fought when we were down, so everybody can see we're behind the coach," said Courtois.
His comments was well received by the Twitterati.
I'm glad @thibautcourtois came out with this much needed passionate cry to the rest of the players & fans! Needed to be said!#CFC #Conte pic.twitter.com/etDVgt7lAV— Vialli's Chelsea FC (@VialliChelseaFC) October 24, 2017
Chelsea resume their Premier League campaign with an away game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (October 29).