Antonio Conte Anticipates Emotional Champions League Return With Napoli Against Manchester City

Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Antonio Conte is set for an emotional return to the Champions League as Napoli face Manchester City. Conte last coached in this competition during the 2022-23 season with Tottenham. Although Napoli missed out on last year's tournament, Conte led them to their second Serie A title in two years. This marks the fifth team Conte will manage in the Champions League, trailing only Carlo Ancelotti and Claudio Ranieri among Italian coaches.Conte expressed his excitement about returning to Europe's premier competition, stating, "It is always emotional, as this is the most important European competition and it allows us to get back into fantastic stadiums like this." He has previously visited with Chelsea and Tottenham but will face Manchester City for the first time in Europe. Napoli's record against English teams isn't promising, having never won away from home against them in European competitions.Napoli's history against English clubs includes 12 matches without a win (three draws and nine losses). They have faced six different English teams, losing at least once to each except Leicester City, where they drew 2-2 in the Europa League during the 2021-22 season. Conte was surprised by this statistic but acknowledged Manchester City's recent dominance, saying they are "a top club with a top coach."Conte emphasised that while they approach with humility, Napoli aims to gauge their progress since starting their project last year. "We come here with great humility," he noted, "but also the desire to understand not where we are right now... but if we are growing on schedule." The absence from European competition last season means this match against City is a significant test for Napoli.Thursday's clash at Etihad Stadium brings additional storylines. Kevin De Bruyne returns to City after leaving last season. De Bruyne holds the club record for assists in the Champions League with 25. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland is close to reaching 50 goals in the competition faster than anyone else. Haaland has played 48 matches so far; Ruud van Nistelrooy holds the current record at 62 games.

Coaching Rivalries

This encounter also marks Conte's eighth meeting with Pep Guardiola. Among coaches who have faced Guardiola multiple times, Conte is one of three with more wins than losses against him. Jurgen Klopp and Luis Enrique are the others who share this achievement. The match promises intense tactical battles between these experienced managers.

Conte acknowledges that facing Manchester City represents a formidable challenge for Napoli as they aim to learn from one of Europe's best teams. Despite past struggles against English sides, Napoli approaches this match eager to test themselves and gain valuable experience in their ongoing development journey under Conte's leadership.