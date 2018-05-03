Conte & Mourinho : The Feud

Bengaluru, May 3: “You don’t celebrate like that at 4-0. You can do it at 1-0, otherwise its humiliating for us” Jose Mourinho whispered in Antonio Conte’s ears in a prolonged post match handshake after his Manchester United side were swept away by Chelsea on his return to Stamford Bridge in October, 2016.
Chelsea went on an 11-game winning run after that match and were crowned Premier league champions that season. What has unfolded in the 18 months that have followed is an ugly verbal spat that doesn’t reflect well on either of the two managers.
In the return fixture Mourinho tactically outwitted the runaway leaders, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford.
In February, 2017, Mourinho backed Chelsea to win the title as "they are a very good defensive team". Both managers poked each other without mentioning any names in the early part of this season.
The most recent blows were exchanged when in January of this year, Mourinho indirectly called Conte 'a Clown' (seemingly still angry at his touchline celebrations) while comparing it to his opposite dignified persona.
Conte responded by saying that Mourinho has a tendency to forget, using the word 'Demenza Senile’ i.e. Senile Dementia, pointing to his touchline history.
Mourinho then alluded to Conte’s match fixing allegations in 2012 (of which he was acquitted later) saying that he would never be involved in such a matter. Conte later stated, "He was a little man in the past, is a little man now, and will be in the future”.
He also accused Mourinho of being double faced for previously making fun of Claudio Ranieri’s English and then wearing his name on the jersey when he was sacked.
The cold war has halted since Chelsea lost to United in February but is set to be re-ignited as the duo will come face to face again in the FA cup final on May 19 and let us look at the possible scenarios.
IT’S A MUST WIN FOR BOTH MANAGERS:
United and Chelsea, the most successful clubs of the Premier League era have had to resort to chase the leftovers as an all-conquering Man City side has accomplished a domestic double.
CONTE WILL LIKE TO LEAVE ON A HIGH:
Chelsea have had a up and down season with defensive problems and a lack of goal threat, Conte making multiple tactical switches throughout the season. They have been a shadow of last year’s title winners.
Currently sitting fifth and looking unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League they seem to have decided to let Conte go with PSG a likely destination. The manager galvanized a talented but at that time a disoriented group of players to win the title and will take heart from not repeating what he called a 'Mourinho season’ when Chelsea finished 10th post their title winning 2014/15 season under the Portuguese. Conte, who had objections to club’s transfer policy and internal politics will like to go on a high by winning a trophy in an underwhelming season.
UNITED NEED A TROPHY TO MARK THEIR PROGRESS:
United on the other hand have shown progress in the league, are likely to finish second, but to mark that progress Mourinho needs Silverware; the FA cup is his last opportunity. It will also be a chance to get one over the enemy condemning Conte to an unglorified exit and also to remind the Chelsea fans that he is still the No.1 manager in their club’s history. The Special One boasted of three trophies last season, and another would certainly keep those unhappy with his style of play, quiet for some more time.
IT’S SET TO BE A TACTICAL BATTLE:
The recent matches between the two have always been more about tactically outwitting the other rather than footballing flair, with a win at all cost attitude. Jose holds the lead with a score of 7-3 against Conte but all will be kept aside when the two sides meet at Wembley. United certainly have the starpower and talent, plus with form on their side, they will be the bookies’ favorites. The onus will be on Conte to galvanize his side for one last time with his own self-determination to fight and pull out another coup. A lot will be at stake at Wembley, but above all it’s the chance to have the personal bragging rights till the two managers meet again.
